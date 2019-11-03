The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs jumped out to the 4-1 lead by halftime and held on for a 6-3 in over South Dakota Mines on Sunday at the Dakota Fields soccer complex in the final game of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference regular season for both schools.
The Cougars, who outshot the Hardrockers 16-3 over the opening 45 minutes of play, jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Alex Vonholle scored on a penalty kick in the game’s sixth minute.
Mines’ forward George Martinez deadlocked the game at 1-all in the seventh minute when he scored a goal that was assisted by Philip Leano.
From there, UC-Colorado Springs took command, scoring three times in a span of 14 minutes.
Forward Kolby Raineri scored all three goals for the Cougars, netting his first counter in the 18th minute off an assist by Sam Gomez. Raineri scored his second goal at the 30:17 mark and again less than 30 second later, netting a goal at the 30:54 mark. Vonholle assisted on Raineri’s second and third goals.
Vonholle netted his second goal of the match with he scored in the 49th minute to make it 5-1.
The Hardrockers responded with back-to-back goals in the 58th and 65th minutes to pull within 5-3. Evan McConnell scored the first goal off a Martinez assist before Leano earned his second point of the match when he scored unassisted.
Igor O’Rear made it a 6-3 match when his shot went in for a goal in the 78th minute of play.
Mines closes the 2019 season with a 3-13-1 overall record and a 2-11-1 records in RMAC play.