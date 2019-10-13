Westminster College’s Max Bingman scored goals in the fifth and ninth minutes to stake the Griffins to an early lead in a 4-0 defeat of South Dakota Mines in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s soccer action Sunday at Salt Lake City.
Kennedy Alder and Erik Hulbert also scored for Westminster, which led 4-0 after the first half of play.
The Griffins, who defeated the Hardrockers for the fifth straight time dating back to 2015, outshot Mines 24-3. Westminster, behind an 8-0 advantage on corners, put 12 shots on goal to the Hardrockers’ one shot on goal.
Mines (2-7-1 overall, 1-5-1 RMAC) returns to action this weekend against Colorado Christian and Metro State.
The Hardrockers and Cougars (1-10-0, 1-7-0 RMAC) face off at 3 p.m. Friday at Sioux Park Stadium. Mines defeated Colorado Christian 2-1 on Oct. 6 at Lakewood, Colo.
On Sunday, the Hardrockers and Metro State (5-6-1, 3-4-1` RMAC) play at Sioux Park Stadium, starting at 11 a.m. The Roadrunners downed Mines 4-1 on Oct. 4 in a conference game played at Lakewood.
BH women down NM Highlands
Mikayla Hernandez scored two goals, including the game-winner, to lead Black Hills State past New Mexico Highlands by a 3-2 count in RMAC women’s soccer action Sunday at Perkins Stadium in Las Vegas, N.M.
Hernandez opened scoring in the 18th minute. Janis Martinez tied the game at 1-all when she scored in the 22nd minute. The Yellow Jackets retook the lead 2-1 when Katie Nielson scored in the 27th minute. Martinez scored her second goal of the game just ahead of halftime to again tie the game, this time at 2-2.
Hernandez scored the lone goal of the second half on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute to push BH ahead 3-2.
The Cowgirls held a 23-17 shot advantage over Black Hills State. Both teams finished with 10 shots on goal. The Yellow Jackets held a 7-2 lead in corners.
Black Hills State (3-8-1 overall, 3-4-1 RMAC) hosts Regis, Colo., on Sunday at Ronnie Theisz Field in Spearfish. The game between the Yellow Jackets and Rangers (7-3-2, 5-2-1 RMAC) is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.