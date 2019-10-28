South Dakota School of Mines outside hitter Dana Thompson was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference offensive player of the week Monday.
Thomson, a sophomore from Fruita, Colo., set an RMAC record for kills in a five-set match on Friday, tallying 35 in the match against Fort Lewis College. She finished with a .346 hitting average. She backed that up during Saturday's four-set win over Adams State, totaling 23 kills with hitting rate of .273 over Adams State. She finished the weekend with .316 hitting average and accumulated 62 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Thomson continues to lead NCAA Division II and the RMAC in kills with 396. She has 93 more kills in RMAC play than the next player. She is averaging a league high 4.45 kills per set, which ranks her fifth nationally. She is also leading the RMAC and sits 10th nationally with 426.5 points, averaging 4.77 per set. She is hitting .253 on the season.
The Hardrockers are back in action at Goodell Gymnasium this weekend. Mines hosts to Colorado Christian on Friday followed by a Saturday matchup with Regis.