The Black Hills State men’s basketball team needed to fill some holes this offseason.

After appearing in a second-straight NCAA Division II Final Four, the Yellow Jackets lost key players, Joel Scott, P.J. Hayes and Ryker Cisarik, to the transfer portal.

BHSU announced its latest signing class last week and it featured nine additions. The list included Blake Volmer, a dynamic championship athlete from Winner.

“We always start our recruiting process looking at the state of South Dakota,” head coach Ryan Thompson said. “Blake is a student-athlete that we’ve seen for multiple years at our camps. And both of his parents played at Black Hills State.”

Volmer excelled as a multi-sport star for the Warriors over the course of his high school career.

The Winner graduate said it was an easy decision to relocate to Spearfish. He touted the program’s sustained success on the floor and positive culture in the locker room.

“I thought these (coaches) were really genuine,” Volmer said. “They acted like they really cared about me and wanted what was best for me. That played a huge role in me wanting to go out there to play.”

On the court, Volmer appeared in 74 varsity games in three years and averaged 16.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The guard finished his career by scoring over 1,000 career points and pulling down over 600 rebounds.

“We think he has all of the intangibles in the world,” Thompson said. “He’s tough, intelligent and unselfish. He really checks the boxes with his size and strength at the guard position coming out of high school. We think he’s got a lot of upside.”

On the gridiron, he won back-to-back Class 11B state championships in 2020 and 2021 at quarterback. He led Winner to a 34-game winning streak before the squad fell to Elk Point-Jefferson in the DakotaDome this past season.

Volmer said he had a conversation with a former teammate earlier this month about how much he’ll miss playing football.

“I’ll sure that I’ll catch as many Winner games as I can,” Volmer said. “I’ll be around at Black Hills State too because I’m a big football fan. But it’s going to feel different not playing under the Friday night lights.”

Winner consistently produces student-athletes that continue their careers at the collegiate level.

BHSU women's basketball players Morgan Hammerbeck and Kalla Bertram also spent their high school days as Warriors.

“It’s really cool to have kids representing Winner in the hills on both sides,” Volmer said. “I know a lot of people were excited around here after my commitment and are planning to make trips out to the doubleheaders to watch all three of us. That’ll be a lot of fun.”

The Yellow Jackets added eight other signees in this class including six transfers with college experience.

The transfers include Deegan Williams (Central Arizona College), Ronnail Tape (State College of Florida), Nick Strachan (Hillsborough Community College), Dawson Mohr (Northern Colorado), Myles Johnson (Kalamazoo Valley Community College) and Olafur Gunnlaugsson (Florida Southern).

“We needed to do that to have a chance to stay at the level we’ve been at,” Thompson said. “We lost a ton of guys off last year’s team and really all of our forwards that played.”

Other high school signees in the class included Matias Aldana (Frederick, Colo.) and Joel Speckman (Parker, Colo.). They joined Pierre T.F. Riggs’ Jackson Edman who enrolled at BHSU during the fall semester in 2022.

“I thought we did a good job of balancing this class,” Thompson said. “We brought in some high school guys that we’re really excited about and some transfers that are hopefully ready to go this year.”