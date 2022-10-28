BHSU aims to get back on track against floundering Fort Lewis

Black Hills State dropped its third straight contest last Saturday at Colorado Mines.

The Yellow Jackets started the season 5-0 and 3-0 in the RMAC, their best start to a campaign since 1951. In recent weeks, however, BHSU’s sixth win has remained elusive as it suffered losses at New Mexico Highlands, at home against Western Colorado and at Colorado Mines, a lopsided defeat.

Black Hills State has reason for optimism this weekend, however, as it returns to Spearfish to host Fort Lewis College, which enters the matchup riding a 25-game losing streak dating back to 2019.

Series history

BHSU is 6-3 against Fort Lewis all-time dating back to the first meeting between the programs in 2012. The Yellow Jackets hold a two-game winning streak in the series and defeated the Skyhawks 45-17 last season in Durango, Colorado.

Last time out

BHSU fell to No. 18 Colorado Mines 38-0 last Saturday in Golden, Colorado, while Fort Lewis dropped a 60-25 decision to South Dakota Mines in Durango, Colorado.

Scouting BHSU

Black Hills State struggled to overcome adversity in recent weeks.

In their loss to New Mexico Highlands, the Cowboys returned a kickoff for a 99-yard touchdown and knocked quarterback Chance Eben out of the game with an injury just before halftime to seize control of the game. Against Western Colorado, BHSU surrendered and 21-0 second-quarter lead to fall 28-27. And this past weekend, Colorado Mines proved the dominant team in the RMAC with a 38-0 victory.

This week, the Yellow Jackets need to get back on track, and their matchup with the Skyhawks could not come at a better time.

BHSU has played well this season when it is able to establish the line of scrimmage with running back Nolan Susel, and allow its quarterbacks Aidan Willard and Eben to use their mobility.

Fort Lewis allows a whopping 252.3 yards per game on the ground, which should open avenues for Susel and the QBs. BHSU averages a solid 138.8 rushing yards per game and has scored 13 TDs on the ground with Susel as the feature back, averaging 62.2 yards per game with nine touchdowns.

Eben has moved into the primary QB role, appearing in all eight games with six starts. He enters the weekend completing 63.2% of his passes for 827 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions.

His primary target, Hasaan Williams, has caught 51 passes for 512 yards and four touchdowns and averages 64 yards per game.

Defensively, BHSU is holding opponents to 23.1 points per game and 252 yards per game. The unit has allowed 30 red zone trips and only 20 scores (13 touchdowns and seven field goals).

Scouting Fort Lewis

There are few bright spots for Fort Lewis entering this game. The Skyhawks have struggled on offense, defense and special teams for multiple seasons.

In six RMAC games this year, the Skyhawks have been outscored 340-61 and average one touchdown per game. In the team’s opener, Fort Lewis managed one touchdown in a 52-12 loss to Arizona Christian.

The Skyhawks average 9.7 points per game and allow 56.7 points per game. Fort Lewis averages 1.9 yards per rush, 4.8 yards per pass and 3.5 yards per play.

Fort Lewis has turned the ball over 19 times with 16 interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Starting quarterback Braden Wingle enters the contest completing 55.8% of his passes for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

His primary target, Christopher Thomas Jr., has hauled in 12 catches for 232 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard score against SD Mines on Saturday.

Leading rusher Jeff Hansen has carried the ball 37 times for 116 yards and one touchdown. Brayden Lucero has added 30 carries for 78 yards and no touchdowns, good for second on the team.

Defensively, the team is allowing 7.2 yards per play and 505.3 yards of total offense per game. Meanwhile, the unit has only forced seven turnovers with three interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Cameron Carter leads the unit in tackles with 55 including 37 solo tackles, 6 1/2 tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks with one interception and one pass breakup.

Jayden Helms is second on the team in tackles with 43, including 20 solo tackles and one tackle for loss with two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.

On special teams, the team has struggled to get the ball between the uprights on field goal attempts. Hunter Villavicencio is 4 of 8 on field-goal attempts and Keegan Hagger is 1 for 2, with one blocked kick.

Keys to victory

The biggest key for BHSU on Saturday is to establish the line of scrimmage with Susel early and limit turnovers.

If the Yellow Jackets succeed in those two endeavors they are poised for a confidence-boosting win this weekend.