SPEARFISH — In 1966, the Black Hills State football team bested Chadron State for a fourth-straight time.

Since that meeting, the Yellow Jackets had won consecutive games against their regional rival until Saturday night.

BHSU clicked on all cylinders on Saturday night. Its offense racked up 556 total yards while the defense forced two turnovers and limited the Eagles to 1 of 4 on scoring chances in the red zone.

The Yellow Jackets defeated Chadron State 55-19 to improve to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the RMAC.

Here’s the 411 on BHSU’s victory over Chadron State in their conference and home opener at Lyle Hare Stadium.

It was an emotional victory for BHSU

Black Hills State and Chadron State first met in 1912. Saturday marked only the third time in the history of the series that the Yellow Jackets won consecutive meetings against their neighbors from Nebraska. BHSU won three straight from 1914 to 1919 and four straight from 1951-1966.

“This year, we won by a larger margin than we ever have against this team,” BHSU head coach Josh Breske said. “I just like the trend. Things are coming together in a beautiful way for this team and this program because of the support of this community and administration.”

Breske has a special connection to Chadron State. He played offensive line for BHSU when the current Eagles head coach, Jay Long, served as his position coach. Breske also served as a graduate assistant under Long at CSC in 2012.

In 2021, Chadron State defeated the Yellow Jackets 57-6 in Breske’s first meeting against his old coach.

He said the rivalry means a lot to his players and that Saturday’s victory was a microcosm of the program’s growth.

“People could look at this as just a win or a big win, but I think it’s symbolic,” Breske said. “It’s symbolic of a new era of football here in Spearfish.”

The Tanner Clarkson-Hasaan Williams connection was on point

BHSU quarterback Tanner Clarkson completed 18 of 22 passes for 343 yards and five touchdowns.

His primary target, Hasaan Williams, hauled in seven catches for 183 yards and three scores of 50, 72 and 17 yards.

“He’s a talented receiver,” Clarkson said of Williams. “He’s fast, and we make play calls where we know he’s going to do that. The last TD (17 yards) was crazy, but we had been practicing those play calls all week.”

Saturday marked Williams’ first game with more than 100 receiving yards.

“What a breakout game that was,” Breske said. “Since the first day I got here, I knew that kid could get behind people…Tanner put an ounce of air under that ball for Hasaan to run under it.”

Williams credited Clarkson for breathing life into the Yellow Jackets’ offense.

“Tanner has turned this offense around, I’m not going to lie,” Williams said. “He’s done great things for us on his feet as well as in the air. It’s been really good for us to have him on our side of the ball.”

Susel opened things up for the BH offense

Nolan Susel returned to Spearfish for a sixth season this fall and recorded his first 100-yard rushing performance on Saturday.

The BHSU running back racked up 138 yards on 16 carriers and scored two touchdowns.

“We needed Nolan to break 100,” Breske said. “He kind of got the short end of the stick against a Division I defense (St. Thomas) in Week 1 and an active, stout defense (Southwest Baptist) in Week 2.”

The Yellow Jackets defense bent but didn’t break

Chadron State forced a three-and-out on the Yellow Jackets’ first drive, and Heath Beemiller threw a 62-yard touchdown to Tommy Thomas on its opening series.

After that play, the BHSU defense stepped up. The unit forced two turnovers, held the Eagles to 4 of 15 on third down, turned CSC over on downs thrice, and only allowed one score in the red zone.

“Going into this game, we knew Chadrown State was going to run,” Breske said. “I think we had a good game plan defensive, and it really shone through.”

TURNING POINT

BHSU turned the tide after its second three-and-out in as many series.

Jackets punter Derek Webster booted a 53-yard kick to the Chadron State 4-yard line that flipped the field. The defense capitalized by forcing a three-and-out, and Connor Boyd delivered a solid punt return to give BHSU the ball at the Eagles’ 24.

The Yellow Jackets scored on the drive and their next three series to take control of the game.

TELLING STAT: 4-4 vs. 1-4

Black Hills State took full advantage of its opportunities in the red zone, and Chadron State didn’t. BHSU went 4 for 4 inside the Eagles’ 20, while CSC turned it over on downs three times when it neared the goal line.

The Yellow Jackets continue RMAC play next Saturday as they travel to face Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colo.