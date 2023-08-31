The Black Hills State football team set a high standard for itself this offseason.

At the team’s media day earlier this month, head coach Josh Breske said the Yellow Jackets believe they have the firepower and leadership to win the program's first-ever RMAC football title.

BHSU opens the season at noon on Saturday in its first-ever contest against an NCAA Division I opponent when it squares off with St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Yellow Jackets face a tall task in their 2023 debut against a squad that received votes in the preseason STATS FCS Top 25 Poll.

Series History

Saturday marks the first meeting between the two programs.

Last Time Out

BHSU finished last season 7-4 overall and 5-4 in the RMAC but dropped 4 of its final six games after opening 2022 on a five-game win streak.

St. Thomas finished 12-1 overall last season and 8-0 in conference play. It went on to win its first Pioneer Football League title. The Tommies missed the FCS Playoffs because they were ineligible as a second-year DI university in transition to full membership.

Scouting BHSU

The Yellow Jackets returned plenty of production from last season but lost a few key pieces.

The biggest returner on offense is sixth-year running back Nolan Susel. The graduate racked up 743 rushing yards on 166 carries last season and tallied 13 touchdowns on the ground. Susel also caught 14 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown.

BHSU also returns its most productive weapon in the passing game in Hasaan Williams. The senior caught 64 passes for 606 yards and six touchdowns last season. Mitch McKibbon, T.J. Chukwurah, Jamin Wurtz and Connor Boyd are also back.

The Jackets return experience up front, but a new starting quarterback will be under center on Saturday. At the time of publication, BHSU had not released a depth chart, but Tanner Clarkson, Jake Blair and Jaxson Miner were in contention for the job.

Defensively, BHSU brought back a talented group anchored by linebackers Aaron Thiele and Ryder Blair. It also returns a host of talent on the D-line.

Scouting St. Thomas

St. Thomas boasts a strong roster and was voted the preseason PFL favorite by 98 of 100 poll participants.

The Tommies placed nine student-athletes on PFL Preseason All-Conference teams.

St. Thomas held opponents to 17.18 points per game last season and limited them to 96.5 rushing yards per game. LB Jonathan Bruce (First Team), defensive back Yusef Leak (First Team), LB Luke Herzog (Second Team) and DB Grif Wurtz (Third Team) garnered preseason All-PFL honors.

On offense, the Tommies have yet to announce a starting quarterback but bring back two linemen, two running backs and a wide receiver that received preseason recognition. Wide receiver Andrew McElroy garnered national attention as a STATS FCS Preseason Third Team All-American.

Keys to Victory

BHSU will be at a depth disadvantage from the outset when it steps on the field Saturday to play up a division.

The Tommies don’t lose at home, at least not since Dec. 3, 2016. They enter the year with the longest home winning streak at any level of college football, with 26 straight victories at O’Shaughnessy Field.

The Yellow Jackets need to take the crowd out of the game early and keep their foot on the gas with explosive plays and near-perfect execution to pull off the upset.