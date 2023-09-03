The Black Hills State football team hung tough in against Division I opponent St. Thomas to open the season on Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Tommies held on though thanks to a strong start and secured a 36-26 home victory.

In the Yellow Jackets' first matchup with a DI opponent since 2015, they out-gained St. Thomas in total yards 366 to 334, and in passing yards, 325 to 109.

Quarterback Tanner Clarkson completed 17 of 25 attempts for 280 yards and two touchdowns in his first start as a Yellow Jacket. Last season, Clarkson suited up for Northwestern Oklahoma State before transferring to BHSU.

Nolan Susel rushed seven times for 22 yards and a touchdown on the ground while adding four catches for 71 yards and a receiving touchdown for the Jackets.

Cameron Goods totaled 31 rushing yards on nine carries and hauled in a 40-yard catch for BHSU.

Jamin Wurtz hauled in four passes for 71 yards, Hasaan Williams caught five for 50 yards and Mitch McKibbin had 38 yards on two receptions.

Coleman Chapman made both of his field goal tries, booting through one from 36 yards out, and one from 21.

Defensively, Doodles Quinones tallied 10 tackles including one for loss, and two pass breakups.

Ryder Blair finished with nine tackles, Nicc Quinones had seven and Jayden Marquez had six.

The Yellow Jackets also blocked two kicks, one by Cooper Brown and one by Nikolas Arnold.

St. Thomas took a quick 14-0 lead in the first six minutes of play. The Yellow Jacket offense showed flashes with a big 31-yard reception from Noordsy, and a Clarkson 16-yard rush up the middle, but couldn't string plays together early against a tough Tommies defense.

Later up 22-0, St. Thomas lined up for a 20-yard field goal, but it was blocked and picked up by Quinones who returned it to the BHSU seven-yard line with under six minutes to play in the second.

From there, BHSU was able to kick the offense into gear, using a 51-yard touchdown pass from Clarkson to Susel to get on the board and make it 22-7 with 1:36 to go in the first.

The Jacket defense stepped up with a big 3-and-out to allow the offense one more drive before halftime, which resulted in a 36-yard Chapman field goal to make it a 22-10 game at the midway point.

BHSU continued their momentum, blocking another St. Thomas field goal try before moving down the field to add points on another Chapman field goal, this one from 21-yards out, to make it 22-13 with 5:30 to go in the third.

The fourth quarter saw back-and-forth action, starting with a St. Thomas touchdown that put them ahead 29-13 six minutes into the final period.

The Yellow Jackets continued to have answers, though, as Susel punched in a 1-yard run to complete a 63-yard drive and pull closer once again, 29-19 with 6:11 to play.

After another Tommies' score, BHSU answered once again with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Clarkson to Chukwurah to make it 36-26 with 2 minutes left.

Immediately after, Ryan Ewing executed a successful onside kick that was picked up by Doodles Quinones to give the Yellow Jackets one more drive late, but there wouldn't be enough time, and the game eventually went final 36-26.

Notes

26 points scored is the most ever by the Yellow Jackets against a NCAA DI opponent, besting the 10-point performance at Montana State in 2014.

Up Next

The Yellow Jackets have one more non-conference matchup next weekend at Southwest Baptist on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. MT in Bolivar, Mo.

Courtesy of BHSU Athletic Communications