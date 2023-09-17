SPEARFISH — Tanner Clarkson decided to transfer out of Northwestern Oklahoma State to find a program with a winning culture. Black Hills State needed a veteran quarterback to anchor a young but talented position group.

Clarkson officially enrolled at BHSU in January. Three weeks into the season, it seems like a match made in Heaven.

On Saturday night, Clarkson accounted for six touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets cruised to a 55-19 victory over Chadron State at Lyle Hare Stadium.

“Tanner has turned this offense around, I’m not going to lie,” wide receiver Hasaan Williams said after the game. “He’s done great things for us on his feet, as well as in the air. It’s been really good for us to have him on our side of the ball.”

Clarkson completed 18 of 22 passes for 343 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed nine times for 41 yards and a score.

The senior’s five touchdown passes were tied for the third most in a single game by a BHSU signal caller.

Clarkson said he started to pick up the nuance of the Yellow Jackets’ system this spring but took ownership of the offense during player-led summer workouts.

“That’s where I developed that comfortability with these guys and the chemistry with the receivers,” Clarkson said. “We have a lot of guys on the team that are in their last season, and everybody is playing like it. It’s so fun to be a part of.”

BHSU head coach Josh Breske said the secret to Clarkson’s success is his ability to stay level through the ebbs and flows of the game.

“He’s just brought a level of calmness and poise to our team,” Breske said. “His leadership and almost lack of emotion really carries across our entire offense.”

Since Breske took over the program, the Yellow Jackets have struggled to find consistency under center.

Aiden Willard started last season at QB before an injury led Chance Eben to step into the role. The rotating door in the offense's most valuable position made it difficult for BHSU to perform at a high level every week.

Willard and Eben both graduated from the program at the end of the season, leaving the Yellow Jackets with a host of young talented but virtually no experience at QB.

“We’ve been on an emotional roller coaster in that position group in my first two years,” Breske said. “Now we have the opposite end of the spectrum. It’s tough to get a laugh out of Tanner sometimes. But this is the most I’ve seen him smile, and he deserves it because he played a tremendous game.”

When Clarkson decided to transfer to BHSU, the coaching staff told him part of his duties included mentoring a bevy of young QBs.

The Yellow Jackets signed four freshmen at the position in the 2023 recruiting class. The team elected to redshirt K.J. Chatham, Wills Towers and Kade Weber and kept Jake Blair active. They also returned redshirt freshman Jaxson Miner.

“We have a lot of old guys on the team, so it was kind of easy to follow them at first,” Clarkson said. “Then I took those guys under my wing. This is my sixth year of college. I have a lot of knowledge and experience to help those young guys, and I want to see them succeed.”

He relishes the opportunity to mentor younger players and aspires to coach when his playing days end.

“I’m practicing a little bit coaching with them,” Clarkson said. “And they’re going to be good. We have a really good quarterback room here, and I love being a part of that room.”

Clarkson’s top priority when transferring was to find an ambitious program with players and coaches who wanted to win.

The trip to Spearfish was the final visit, and after spending the day on campus, Clarkson called his mom and told her that Black Hills State was the place for him.

“They had everything I was looking for,” Clarkson said. “I just had that feeling in my gut as soon as I got down to visit here, and I’m so grateful I made this decision.”

Black Hills State returns to action Saturday as it travels to face Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado.