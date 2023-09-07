The Black Hills State football team gave Division I St. Thomas its best shot last Saturday.

BHSU outgained the Tommies in total offense but fell short after a slow start.

This weekend, the Yellow Jackets return to action in another road contest against Southwest Baptist for a non-conference Division II showdown at 11 a.m. MT Saturday in Bolivar, Missouri.

The Jackets hope to capitalize on last weekend’s successes and nab their first win of the season.

Series history

Saturday marks the first-ever meeting between the two squads.

Last time out

Last Saturday, St. Thomas defeated BHSU 36-26 at O’Shaughnessy Stadium in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Southwest Baptist rolled Oklahoma Panhandle State 65-7 in Goodwell, Oklahoma.

Scouting BHSU

The Yellow Jackets looked sharp in their debut this past weekend on both sides of the ball.

BHSU fell behind 22-0 with 11 minutes,15 seconds left in the first half but never backed down. The Tommies held on to win, but the Jackets finished with 366 yards of total offense and limited St. Thomas to 334 yards.

Tanner Clarkson made the most of his debut as the Yellow Jackets’ new starting quarterback. The Northwest Oklahoma State transfer completed 17 of 25 passes for 280 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

BHSU’s rushing totals suffered in the opener largely due to protection issues in the passing game. It finished with 41 yards on 33 rushing attempts as a team, but Clarkson was sacked seven times for a loss of 57 yards.

Nolan Susel rushed seven times for 22 yards and a touchdown while completing 2 of 3 passes for 45 yards and a score. He also caught four passes for 71 yards and a score.

Jamin Wurtz caught four passes for 71 yards and Hasaan Williams hauled in five catches for 50 yards.

Defensively, the Jackets logged four sacks by Doodles Quinones, Zechariah Rodriguez-Brown, Lovenski Simon and Kellen Collier.

Quinones led the squad in tackles with ten (four solo) and added two pass breakups. He also blocked two kicks and totaled 35 return yards.

The RMAC awarded Quinones with Defensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts in the contest. It marked the second time the junior safety received the award in his BHSU career.

Coleman Chapman made field goals 36 and 14 yards in the game as well.

Scouting Southwest Baptist

Southwest Baptist went 6-5 in 2022 and secured their winningest season in five years.

The Bearcats opened their season with hopes of taking another step forward and looked sharp in their opener with a landslide victory over Oklahoma Panhandle State. The squad has won four-straight games dating back to an Oct. 29, 2022 victory over McKendree.

SBU racked up 582 yards of total offense last weekend and tallied 348 rushing yards to set the tone.

Running back Jobe Smith paced Southwest Baptist with nine carries for 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Abel Carteer added ten carries for 88 yards and Kamer Ferguson rushed six times for 75 yards and two scores.

Quarterback Collin Sutton completed 12 of 23 passes for 196 yard and two TDs but threw a pair of interceptions. SBU QBs hit 11 different targets in the contest.

Defensively the Bearcats racked up 11 tackles for loss and three sacks for losses of 52 and 23 yards, respectively. Quintion Ivory led the unit with six tackles and two solo tackles while Rick Woodhouse added four tackles (all solo) and a four-yard TFL.

Raymari Oggs recorded the squad’s only turnover with an interception.

Kicker Logan Turner went 3-3 on field goal attempts with makes of 42, 42 and 44 yards.

Keys to victory

Turnovers look to play a big role in the game on Saturday at Plaster Stadium.

The Bearcats cruised to a big win last weekend and they intercepted a pass but threw two interceptions. BHSU didn’t force a turnover, despite two blocked kicks, against St. Thomas but threw two picks and fumbled once.

For the Yellow Jackets to bounce back on the road they need to set the tone with turnovers against a team that struggled to take care of the ball last week.

SBU showed a knack for getting in the backfield last week and the Yellow Jackets need to give Clarkson more time and create holes for Susel and Goods.

To pick up the none conference win, BHSU needs to establish the line of scrimmage early.