Black Hills State University president Laurie Nichols announced the hiring of Scott Larson as the school's next director of athletics on Wednesday.

The move comes after Padriac McMeel resigned from the post on June 21 after a two-year stint with the Yellow Jackets.

Former AD Jhett Albers stepped in to run the department in an interim capacity, while the university began searching for McMeel's replacement.

Nichols said in a release that BHSU sorted through a strong pool of applicants but that Scott's strategic vision set him apart from the rest of the field.

“Ultimately, it was the continued success of student-athletes, coaches and athletics under Scott’s leadership that set him apart," Nichols said. "His familiarity competing on regional and national championship stages will continue to enhance BHSU. We are thrilled to welcome Scott and his family into our Yellow Jacket family.”

Larson boasts over two decades of experience at various NCAA institutions.

He most recently served as the director of athletics at Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock, Texas. At LCU Larson oversaw 17 intercollegiate programs that thrived on the field of competition and in the classroom.

"I have long been impressed with Yellow Jacket athletics from a distance," Larson said in the release. "It is an incredible opportunity to join the outstanding coaches, staff, and student-athletes. I am extremely excited to get to campus and get to work."

During his tenure, LCU attained three NCAA Division II women's basketball national championships and appeared in 20 national championships (cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field).

The Chaparrals combined for 21 South Central Regional appearances in baseball, men's basketball, women's basketball, men's golf and softball since 2015. LCU also finished 70th in the Learfield Director's Cup race during the 2022-23 academic year, a program best.

Chap and Lady Chap student-athletes consistently achieved an overall grade point average between a 3.2 and 3.4 with Larson at the helm. A program record 119 student-athletes were honored with the 2022-23 D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award.

Capital improvements under Larson included a new track and field/soccer facility, a new tennis facility, and installation of turf and videoboard for softball.

At LCU, Larson increased season tickets sales by 150% in four years, secured a licensing agreement, developed an athletics booster club and created an NCAA Division II compliance program.

At the NCAA level, Larson has served on a variety of committee appointments.

Before LCU, Larson was the associate director of athletics at the University of South Carolina Upstate and had prior stops at University of Texas at El Paso, Northern Arizona University, Gardner-Webb University, the University of Wisconsin and Arizona State University.

Larson earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The University of Tulsa and a Master of Business Administration from Arizona State.

He and his wife, Marla, have two sons, Cade and Reid.

What They’re Saying About Scott Larson:

Leslie Schuemann | Deputy Commissioner at Great Midwest Athletic Conference

“Black Hills State has made a tremendous hire in welcoming Scott Larson. Scott is an outstanding administrator who is focused on building a strong and diverse team to support the mission of his organization. His leadership and integrity will make him a great addition to the BHSU team. His ability to work hard, lead, listen and develop individuals will help Black Hills State athletics thrive. I am thrilled for him and his family as he takes this next step.”

Steve Gomez | Head Women’s Basketball Coach at LCU and three-time WBB DII National Champion

“Scott’s personality and leadership have been a vital part of the success and stability that we have experienced across the athletic department at LCU. We will miss his influence, and I know he will have a positive impact across the campus and community of Black Hills State University.”

Jay Poerner | Commissioner of the Lone Star Conference

“Scott is a strong leader with a wealth of experience in college athletics. He will bring a passion for success and a student-athlete first mentality to Black Hills State. I’m certain he will have an immediate and positive impact on the athletic department and local community.”

Al Roberts | Senior Vice President/CFO at LCU (Retired)

“The athletic department at LCU experienced significant growth on multiple levels during Scott’s tenure. Not only did the number of varsity sports increase to drive growth in enrollment, but new facilities were added and upgraded. Most importantly perhaps, academic achievement by student-athletes reached historic levels.”

BHSU Athletic Communications contributed to this report