Black Hills State's Tanner Clarkson passed for 205 yards and and rushed for 112 yards to lead the squad to its first win of the season Saturday in Bolivar, Missouri.

The Yellow Jackets entered the fourth quarter tied with Southwest Baptist but stepped up in the final frame to secure a 39-33 road victory.

BHSU (1-1) finished the day with 471 yards of total offense in a balanced attack that featured 221 passing yards and 250 rushing yards.

Clarkson, a Northwestern Oklahoma State transfer, completed 13 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 112 yards, averaging 9.3 yards per carry.

Nolan Susel rushed 10 times for 54 yards and two scores and added 73 receiving yards. Cameron Goods rushed eight times for 60 yards and averaged 7.5 yards a clip. Connor Boyd added an eight-yard rushing touchdown.

T.J. Chuckwurah led the BHSU receivers with three catches for 83 yards and a score. Hasaan Williams caught four passes for 43 yards.

Nicc Quinonees led the Yellow Jackets defense with eight tackles.

BHSU kicker Coleman Chapman went 2 for 2 on field goal tries with a long of 41 yards.

SBU scored on their opening drive to take an early 7-0 lead. But Susel helped the Yellow Jackets answer, using a big 41-yard catch before a 2-yard touchdown rush capped the 6-play, 65-yard drive and tie the game 7-7 at 8:34 in the first.

The Bearcats would score again on their ensuing drive with another touchdown to move back ahead 14-7 with six minutes to go in the first.

But BHSU wasn't done either, as Chapman booted a 41-yard field goal through the uprights to make it a 14-10 game. SBU would add a field goal at the end of the first to hold a 17-10 lead through 15 minutes of play.

Back-to-back touchdown passes in the second quarter to Willams 14-yards, and Chukwurah, 71 yards, put BHSU in front 23-17 with 5:14 to play in the first half. But two 40-plus-yard field goals from SBU in the final minute of the first half locked the score at 23-23 going into the locker room.

Out of the break, BHSU used a 7-play, 80-yard drive that saw Susel punch in a 14-yard touchdown run and put BHSU back ahead 30-23 at 11:55 in the third.

Both defenses went back-and-forth until the end of the third when SBU found the endzone at the 1:20 mark to tie the ballgame for the third time, 30-30.

Boyd scampered eight yards for a touchdown in BHSU's first drive of the fourth quarter to re-collect the lead, 36-30.

Then later in the quarter, the Yellow Jackets would drive down the field with the help of a 23-yard completion to John Noordsy and a 31-yard run by Goods to get in range for Chapman, who then made a 24-yard field goal and extend the lead to two possessions, 39-30, with 5:41 remaining.

In the final minutes of the game, SBU connected on a late field goal, but BHSU was able to run out the clock to secure the 39-33 victory.

The Yellow Jackets return to action in their home and conference opener against Chadron State at 6 p.m. next Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium.

-BHSU Athletic Communications contributed to this report