SPEARFISH — Suffering is a hallmark of running cross country.

At the college level men's runners typically compete in races from 8-10 kilometers and women compete in races from 5-6 kilometers.

Running long distances consistently, off the track and in the elements puts significant strain on a student-athlete’s body.

Black Hills State’s Tim Brown passed out a couple of times last season due to exhaustion but thankfully he finds comfort in a teammate that knows him as well as anybody, his twin sister Sylvia.

“Cross country is such a painful sport,” Sylvia said at BHSU’s fall sports media day Tuesday. “Timmy always comes over and hugs me before. It just helps me calm down and know that I can do this because he’s suffering too.”

The Browns went to Sheridan High School in Wyoming, three hours east of Spearfish on I-90.

They’ve always run together and continuing that trend at the collegiate level was an easy decision for the duo.

Tim said they feed off of each other's energy in practice and at competitions even though they don’t tackle the course at the same time.

“It’s nice to have a person around that you’ve basically spent your entire life with,” he said. “Sometimes we know what the other person is going to say and we’re thinking the same thing.”

Sylvia agreed with her brother and said their personalities balance each other out as well.

“We like to joke around quite a bit,” she said with a smile. “He helps me be more outgoing I guess.”

Yellow Jackets head coach Brian Medigovich said the Browns’ toughness and knack for leadership set them apart on the team.

“These two really want this and push themself to the line,” Medigovich said. “Tim’s even gone so hard he hasn’t made it to the finish line but as a coach, that shows you that an athlete is doing everything they can and spending it all on the course.”

Tim and Sylvia both finished track season as provisional qualifiers for indoor and outdoor nationals. Sylvia also set the BHSU women’s 10K school record and Tim missed nationals in steeplechase by a small margin.

The tandem is eager to take on extra responsibility in the upcoming athletic year as senior leaders on the cross country team. But it’s not a new experience for them.

“We were team leaders in high school and I thought we did an awesome job,” Tim said. “I’m just hoping we can run it back four years later. We’ll just be hanging out with the team outside of practice and show them we’re investing in them.”

He pointed out that in five years he won’t remember the specifics of races but that the memories created with teammates of the course will endure the test of time.

“My high school coach told me that if you show underclassmen you care bout them, they’ll follow you anywhere,” Sylvia added. “I think that’s very true and I’m just trying to build that bond and show them that we’re there for them.”

The team is set to embark on a camping trip this weekend in the Bighorns, not too far from where the Browns grew up.

The Yellow Jackets are staying at David Standish’s cabin. Standish graduated from Sheridan High School with Tim and Sylvia.

The squad will take some long runs over the weekend but spend more time getting to know each other.

For distance runners forming unity on the team isn’t just important but necessary.

“That helps with our sport,” Sylvia said. “You have a couple of weeks off then you go right into indoor which goes right into outdoor and then you have summer training. You kind of get the full 12 months.”

BHSU opens the season on Sept. 9 with the Gage McSpadden Memorial run in Sturgis.

BHSU volleyball building new culture under head coach Bree Davis

Bree Davis stepped in as the interim head coach at Black Hills State ahead of last season.

The first-time coach relied on others in the athletic department to aid in the transition as she tried to get the program on its feet.

Last December, the Yellow Jackets opted to remove Davis’ interim tag and lock her in as the next leader of the program.

“As an assistant, you think you have all of these tools and that you can do it,” she said. “It’s just a lot different sitting in the head coach seat…I finally got to pump the brakes in December and slowed down through the spring to think about building the foundation I wanted.”

Davis joined the program in June of 2021 as an assistant after serving as a graduate assistant at Southern Arkansas University from 2019-21. Before moving to the college ranks she spent two seasons as the varsity coach at Coconino High School in Arizona.

In 2022, BHSU went 5-21 overall and 4-14 in RMAC play en route to a 14th-place finish in the league standings.

Davis brought seniors Haedyn Rhoades and Hannah Lamon to Tuesday’s media day. Both players touted the progress they’ve seen off the court since Davis took over the program.

“Our theme this year is under construction,” Lamon said. “From our time in the spring we…tore the whole foundation down and slowly started building a new foundation. I’m excited for this next year to see how our slow start of foundation becomes a solid foundation.”

Rhoades said she’s focused on integrating incoming freshmen into the Jackets’ system.

“I’m very confident in that (foundation),” Rhoades said. “We’ve just got to get our newcomers, freshmen and transfers, into our culture. And they’re already buying into it.”

BHSU opens the season on Sept. 1 against Lubbock Christian in the Yellowjacket Invitational at Montana State Billings.

Josh Hutchinson aims to mold BHSU soccer into a proud program

Before Black Hills State tabbed Josh Hutchinson as the fourth women’s soccer coach in program history, he spent four seasons as the head coach at Presentation College.

It took time but in his final season with the Saints they managed a 7-6-3 record, the second winning mark for the program in 22 years.

Hutchinson has spent a lot of time in Spearfish since he accepted the job and credited the community for their unwavering support of BHSU athletics. Now he hopes to build a program worthy of that support.

“This is called the beautiful game for a reason,” Hutchinson said. “We’re going to go out and try to win every game possible but we want to enjoy what we’re doing. We want people coming to our games to feel emotion afterward that makes them want to come back.”

Last season BHSU went 1-13-2 overall and 1-11 in RMAC play. Since the program was established in 2016, it hasn’t put together a campaign.

Senior Allie Brown has seen things starting to change in the locker room since Hutchinson stepped in.

“We can push each other and we're all going to be right there at the end of the day standing next to each other,” she said.

The Yellow Jackets open the season on Sept. 2 as they travel to face Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell.

BHSU triathlon excited to host a home race in 2023

The Black Hills State triathlon competes against schools from all three levels of the NCAA.

Unfortunately, the Yellow Jackets don’t get the opportunity to race as much as a lot of the bigger programs it competes against.

This season however BHSU is set to host a collegiate cup race at the Belle Fourche Reservoir.

“We were going to go to Denver for this but things fell through,” head coach Connie Feist said. “The guys out at Belle Fourche are super great to work with and the reservoir is full enough to have it without it being a mud pit. We’re very excited to have our home, local race.”

The race is set to open the team’s season on Oct. 1, but the Yellow Jackets will also compete in an exhibition meet on Sept. 2 at the Southern Hills Triathlon in Hot Springs to tune up for the season.

Madelynn Potter said she’s looking forward to a change of pace this season with some area competitions.

“To have two races close to home will be better,” she said. “We’re able to get more training in and less travel time. It’s always less complicated when you don’t have to try and fly bikes. So I’m really excited.”