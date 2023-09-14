The Black Hills State volleyball team took their lumps last season.

In 2022, the Yellow Jackets went 5-21 under interim head coach Bree Davis but started to find success toward the end of the year with three wins in the season's final month.

Last December, BHSU removed Davis’ interim tag, and she spent the offseason rebuilding the program's foundation.

The squad’s investment over the offseason is paying off so far. On Saturday, BHSU finished non-conference play at 4-4 overall, its best start to a season since 2020.

“We looked at what we needed to happen off the court to help us succeed on the court,” Davis said. “A lot of that was just working on the mental game, building that momentum and finding confidence.”

In August, the RMAC coaches picked BHSU to finish 14th (next to last) in the conference’s preseason volleyball poll. But the Yellow Jackets are playing with a dangerous combination of confidence and a chip on their shoulder.

Yellow Jackets outside hitter and right side Emily Freeland is excited about the program's direction.

“It’s fun to play with our teammates and show a lot of people what we can do,” the sophomore said. “I think we’re underestimated a lot, so it’s really cool to show and display to everyone all of the work we’ve been putting in.”

Davis never talked to her team about the preseason poll and pointed out that the most critical rankings are the ones that come out at the end of the season.

BHSU only has two seniors on its roster, Hayden Rhodes and Hannah Lamon, but the young squad doesn’t lack leadership.

“I think (Hayden) still has some stuff to prove and has things she wants to do,” Davis said. “I think the girls are following our leaders right now, and that’s been really exciting.”

According to Freeland, the team isn’t focused on what others say about them, but proving themselves is still a major motivating factor.

“We’re trying to focus on what we can control,” Freeland said. “We put in a lot of hard work and need to trust what we’ve done. We’re not trying to think about what other people think about us too much but focusing a lot on what we’re doing.”

Black Hills State last finished with a winning record against RMAC competition in 2019. The Yellow Jackets haven’t finished above .500 overall since 2009, when it still played in the NAIA.

Davis said the team is ready to change the perception of the program.

“They’re ready to prove that BH isn’t just a bottom of the RMAC team,” she said. “They want to go compete, and we have a mindset of why not us this year. There is a chip, but I don’t know if it’s because of the ranking. They’re just ready to finally show it off.”

The Yellow Jackets staff didn’t shy away from using the transfer portal this offseason to take an immediate step up.

BHSU added juniors Randi Wellheofer and Jaeda Davis-Golliher from RMAC-foe Western Colorado. It also picked up junior college transfers Eden Schlinger (Bismark State College) and Ceylin Kizilkaya (Indian River State College), both players are also in their junior seasons.

“A lot of people have demonized the transfer portal as a bad thing,” Davis said. “If you’re finding the right kids and building the right relationships in the recruiting process, it can be a super valuable tool…And I think the athletics part will follow if we’ve got the right humans.”

In addition to the four transfers, the BHSU roster also features four freshmen this season.

Building a culture with a lot of new faces presents challenges, but Freeland said each new piece brought something valuable to the table.

“It’s really exciting to see it all come together,” Freeland said. “They bring some new ideas and new talents and mesh with us well. It’s really cool to have a little extra that we didn’t have before.”

Since taking over the program, Davis has taken advantage of as many resources as possible to grow as a coach. That includes learning from coaches of other teams in the BHSU athletic department.

During the Yellow Jackets’ fall sports media day last month, Davis noted that head football coach Josh Breske and head women’s basketball coach Mark Nore have helped her talk through different roster management and leadership strategies.

Former BHSU volleyball head coach Kristen Carmichael (2014-22) still works in the department as the assistant athletic director for student-athlete success and has also helped Davis along the way.

“They’re nice people to have in the department,” Davis said. “They’re always there if I need a listening ear, and they’re always willing to lend some advice. It’s been super helpful as a young coach.”

Freeland has noticed Davis’ growth as a coach since stepping on campus and said she’s a great coach.

“She’s really good at building individual skills,” Freeland said. “And she helps you as a player growing your toolbox, but she’s also really good at coaching you off the court, working on your mental game and teaching you how to be stronger.”

BHSU returns to the court at 6 p.m. on Saturday as it takes on UC Colorado Springs at Gallogly Events Center in Colorado Springs. It marks the Yellow Jackets’ first weekend of RMAC play.

“The chemistry of our team is super fun right now,” Davis said. “I’m excited to see how they keep pushing and to see how we match up in the RMAC this weekend.”