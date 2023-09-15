The Black Hills State football team hasn't won back-to-back games against Chadron State since it joined NCAA Division II in 2012.

The Yellow Jackets host the Eagles at 6 p.m. Saturday in their first matchup in RMAC play at Lyle Hare Stadium.

BHSU utilized an impressive performance by transfer quarterback Tanner Clarkson last week to pick up a non-conference victory over Southwest Baptist and hopes to carry the momentum into its home opener in Spearfish

Series History

The only opponent the Yellow Jackets have played more than Chadron State is rival South Dakota Mines.

The two squads first met in 1912 and played annually until 1996. CSC holds a 60-12-2 advantage in the series, but BHSU won the last meeting 32-23 on Sept. 17, 2022, in Chadron.

Last Time Out

Chadron State (1-1) lost 27-3 to Augustana at home last Saturday, while the Yellow Jackets (1-1) defeated Southwest Baptist 39-33 in Bolivar, Missouri.

Scouting BHSU

In its first two games of the season, Black Hills State relied on stellar play by its first-year starting quarterback.

Clarkson enters the matchup, completing 63.27% of his passes for 501 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. The Northwestern Oklahoma State transfer also leads the team on the ground with 27 carries for 105 yards.

Nolan Susel, who led the squad in rushing last season, is the team’s leading target in the passing game. He’s caught nine passes for 144 yards and a TD and has rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns. Cameron Goods enters the matchup with 17 carries for 91 yards.

T.J. Chukwurah and Hasaan Williams enter the contest with 100 and 93 yards receiving, respectively. Chuckwurah has hauled in four catches and scored twice, while Williams has caught nine passes and tallied one touchdown.

BHSU averages 32.5 points and 418.5 yards of total offense per game. The Yellow Jackets scored in all nine red-zone trips this season and reached the end zone on six red-zone opportunities.

Defensively, the Yellow Jackets allow 34.5 points and 370.5 yards per game. BHSU has forced one fumble this season and has not intercepted a pass.

Nicc Quinones leads the unit with 17 total tackles, including 12 solo tackles. Mylic Riche has 1.5 tackles for a loss (10 yards) and one sack (6 yards).

Kicker Coleman Chapman is 4 for 4 on field goal attempts with a long of 41 yards.

Punter Derek Webster has punted six times for 211 yards with a long of 49 yards, no touchbacks and one inside the 20-yard line.

Scouting Chadron State

The Eagles enter the matchup, averaging 19 points and surrendering 30.5 points per game.

On offense, Chadron State is averaging 292.5 total yards, with 2/3 of its production coming through the air.

Quarterback Heath Beemiller enters the matchup, completing 65.6% of his passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions.

Chadron State does not have a receiver with more than 100 yards in the young season. Tommy Thomas leads the unit with nine catches for 68 yards and a score. Ahlonte Hair and Peter Krohn also have receiving touchdowns.

The Eagles average 97 rushing yards per game and are led by Preston Pearson. The quarterback has rushed 27 times for 70 yards. Running backs Tommy Thomas and Brock Ping enter the weekend with 39 and 38 yards, respectively.

Defensively, Chadron State allows 325 total yards per game. Opponents average 234 passing yards and 91 rushing yards.

Dax Yerdi enters the weekend with a team-high three interceptions and two pass breakups. He also has 14 tackles, six solo tackles and .5 tackles for loss.

Joey Gil leads the team in tackles with 17 and recorded a quarterback hurry and fumble recovery.

The team tallied three sacks and ten tackles for loss in their first two games this season.

Chadron State enters the weekend with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Keys to the Game

For Black Hills State to start RMAC play off on the right foot, it needs a strong effort from its defense and running game, and Clarkson needs to continue to do his thing.

The Eagles have struggled to take care of the ball this season, and the BHSU defense has only forced one turnover and enters the weekend without an interception. Winning the turnover battle will set the tone for a solid Saturday.

Yellow Jackets head coach Josh Breske prides himself on establishing the line of scrimmage, and while the BHSU offense has moved the ball effectively, it has yet to find its footing in the run game.

If Susel and Good succeed behind the offensive line, Clarkson will continue to pick up yards through the air, and the BHSU will defeat the Eagles in back-to-back games for the first time since joining the NCAA.