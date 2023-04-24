Black Hills State softball dropped a doubleheader at CSU Pueblo 9-8 in extra innings and 5-3 on Monday in Pueblo, Colorado.

The ThuderWolves victories clinched a four-game sweep of the Yellow Jackets and extended BHSU's losing streak to seven games.

BHSU fell to 5-35 overall, all of its games have been against RMAC opponents. CSU Pueblo improved to 20-27 overall and 15-23 in RMAC play.

In Game 1, BHSU grew its lead to 7-0 in the top of the first inning thanks to six hits. But that lead began to slip away before CSUP tied the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 7-7 and force extra innings.

The Yellow Jackets moved in front 8-7 in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Whitlock. But Pueblo answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth to win in walk-off fashion.

In Game 2, BHSU led 2-1 in the top of the second but CSUP pushed back to claim a 5-3 victory.

The Yellow Jackets wrap up the regular season this weekend as they host UC Colorado Springs for a four game set that gets underway with a doubleheader at noon on Friday.