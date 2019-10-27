Fort Lewis College got goals from five different players as the Skyhawks downed South Dakota Mines, 5-0, on Sunday in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s soccer action in Durango, Colo.
Brantley Bice, Ryan Lee and Alejandro Arribas scored in the opening half to stake Fort Lewis to a 3-0 lead after 45 minutes of play. Hakeem Rabiu and Denis Celik netted second-half counters for the home-standing Skyhawks, who posted a 2-1 win over 18th-ranked Colorado Mines on Friday.
Fort Lewis out-shot the Hardrockers 19-8 on Sunday, and held a 10-4 advantage in shots on goal.
South Dakota Mines (3-10-1, 2-9-1 RMAC) closes the regular season next weekend with home matches against Colorado Mines (11-3-2, 9-1-2 RMAC) and UC-Colorado Springs (5-8-1, 4-7-0 RMAC).
The Hardrockers and Orediggers match starts at 2 p.m. Friday at Sioux Park Stadium. The Mountain Lions and Hardrockers are scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. start, also at Sioux Park Stadium.
The RMAC men’s soccer playoffs begin Nov. 7, with conference quarterfinal matches. Playoff pairings will be finalized after the regular season wraps up on Sunday.
BHSU, Colorado Christian match cancelled
Sunday’s women’s soccer match between Black Hills State and Colorado Christian was cancelled due to inclement weather. The match will not be made up at a later date.
The Yellow Jackets (3-10-1, 3-6-1 RMAC) close out the regular season next weekend with road matches against unbeaten UC-Colorado Springs (15-0-0, 11-0-0 RMAC) and Metro State-Denver (6-8-2, 5-4-2 RMAC). Black Hills State plays UCCS at 4:30 p.m. Friday and Metro State at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The RMAC women’s soccer playoffs begin Nov. 8, with conference quarterfinal matches. Playoff pairings will be finalized after the regular season wraps up on Sunday.