Metro State-Denver got goals from four different players, as the Roadrunners shut out South Dakota Mines 4-0 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s soccer action on a soggy Sunday at Sioux Park Stadium in Rapid City.
Yannick Schad, Ignacio Salas, Bryce Montes and Benjamin Brill scored for Metro State. Jerry Gutierrez assisted on three of the Roadrunners’ goals. Besides scoring a goal, Schad also assisted on two goals.
Schad and Salas scored in the 23rd and 29th minutes to stake Metro State to a 2-0 before halftime. Montes scored in the 50th minute and Brill in the 89th to up the Roadrunners advantage to 4-0.
Metro State, which won for the ninth time in 10 overall meetings with the Hardrockers, outshot Mines 18-8, including an 11-3 advantage in the opening half.
The Hardrockers (3-9-1, 2-7-1 RMAC) are on the road for their next two conference matches. Mines plays Colorado Mesa (8-3-2, 6-2-2 RMAC) on Friday at Grand Junction, Colo., starting at 6 p.m. Then, on Sunday, the Hardrockers face Fort Lewis (7-4-3, 5-4-1 RMAC) at Durango, Colo., at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Metro State (6-7-1, 4-5-1 RMAC) hosts the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs (5-7-1, 4-6-0 RMAC) at 3 p.m. Friday and Regis, Colo., (7-5-1, 6-3-0 RMAC) at 1 p.m. Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
Black Hills State salvages tie with Regis
Black Hills State’s women’s soccer team overcame a barrage of shots from Regis, Colo., and came away with a 0-0 tie with the Rangers on Sunday in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play at snowy Ronnie Theisz Field in Spearfish.
With winds whipping out of the north and snow falling for much of the match, the Yellow Jackets overcame being outshot 17-1 for the match. The Rangers put the ball on frame 11 times, but BH goalie Rae Jara saved all 11 shots on goal.
Black Hills State (3-8-1, 3-4-1 RMAC) is home for its next two league matches. The Yellow Jackets play Colorado Mines (12-2-1, 8-1-1 RMAC) at 3:30 p.m. Friday and Colorado Christian (4-8-1, 2-6-1 RMAC) at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Regis (7-3-2, 5-2-1 RMAC) hosts Colorado Christian at 3 p.m. Friday and Colorado Mines at 1 p.m. Sunday in RMAC play.