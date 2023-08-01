The Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines football teams turned heads in the RMAC last season.

Both squads went 7-4 in 2022 as the Yellow Jackets secured their first winning season since 2016 and the Hardrockers reached seven wins for the first time since 2010.

BHSU and Mines lost some valuable production from a year ago, but the head coaches of both teams projected confidence at the RMAC Football Kickoff in Denver last Friday.

Here are three things that stood out from each team’s media availability at the event.

Mines head coach Charlie Flohr feels the program is in a good flow in his 4th season

Since Flohr took over as the Hardrockers’ head coach in December 2019, Mines has shown steady improvement.

Mines only played four games in Flohr’s first season, going 2-2 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but recorded winning seasons in 2021 (6-5) and 2022 (7-4).

“We’re moving in the right direction,” Flohr said. “Our kids have done a phenomenal job of believing in our system. We have a great staff and we’re going on Year 3 with the same staff. Continuity and loyalty are the top things from my standpoint.”

The squad only returns eight seniors this season but Flohr is optimistic about what his young team can accomplish.

“We are going to be a little bit younger on the field this year,” he said. “But our leadership council and eight seniors have really bought into our culture and what we’re trying to achieve.”

BHSU head coach Josh Breske touted summer buy-in as the key to his team’s turnaround

When Breske arrived on campus at Spearfish in 2019 as the new head coach at Black Hills State he set out to create a unified culture.

He started to see his team commit to the coaching staff’s offseason program following the shortened COVID season.

In 2021 the Yellow Jackets started 4-1 before losing six straight games to end the year, but the team continued to buy in over the summer.

“It’s more than just saying it and it’s more than a sign on the wall,” Breske said. “It’s something that’s in our hearts and it’s something these guys really bought into.”

This summer 36 of the team’s 43 incoming freshmen and 70 of 73 returners attended player-led workouts at BHSU.

“I said this last year and I say it boldly, not as an attack on anyone,” Breske recalled. “I’d challenge anyone to show me a better summer commitment than the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets.”

Flohr addressed Mine’s plan to replace Isaiah Eastman and Jeremiah Bridges at WR

The Hardrockers lost two dynamic playmakers at wide receiver in Isaiah Eastman and Jeremiah Bridges.

In 2022, Eastman caught 86 passes for 1,104 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Bridges caught 79 passes for 1,233 yards and 12 touchdowns.

After the season, Bridges graduated and Eastman transferred to Northern Arizona.

“The kinds we lost last year were ultra-competitors,” Flohr said. “They competed and pushed each other and pushed one another to be better... But we feel with the depth from recruiting and transfers, that our kids know what they have to do. Now it’s their time to shine.”

BHSU RB Nolan Susel revealed why he returned for a 6th year

Susel enrolled at Black Hills State ahead of the 2018 season and redshirted in his inaugural campaign, but has played in all 35 games since.

The running back from Florence, Arizona decided to stick with the Yellow Jackets for another season and use his COVID year, due in large part to the Breske and the rest of the coaching staff.

“We really believe in the coaching staff and what they’ve done to change the culture,” Susel said. “We can see the results and the results speak for themselves. There are a lot us that are still around and we have a really experienced team this season.”

Susel enters the season with 1,685 career rushing yards and 18 career rushing touchdowns.

Flohr excited to see Jayden Johnannsen’s development at QB

Johannsen enters his redshirt senior season with high expectations.

Last season the Sioux Falls Washington graduate passed for 3,199 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for 752 yards and eight touchdowns.

“We’re really excited about his growth and development within our offense,” Flohr said. “He’s really done a good job of operating our offense and trying to mold some of our younger kids.”

Johannsen spent the summer in Colorado completing an internship

Breske shed light on BHSU’s quarterback situation entering fall camp

Last season Aidan Willard and Chance Eben split time at quarterback for the Jackets.

In the offseason, both players moved on from the program as Eben graduated and Willard ran out of eligibility.

The Yellow Jackets responded by signing a pair of transfers in Jake Blair (Oklahoma State) and Tanner Clarkson (Northwest Oklahoma State). They also return redshirt freshman Jackson Minor.

“I think Jackson is going to be a starter and that Tanner will have that opportunity as well,” Breske said. “Blair missed a little bit of spring with an ankle but I’m excited to see what he brings to the table. You will see a new quarterback starting that you’ve never seen start before at Black Hills.”