South Dakota football coach Bob Nielson had been wanting more offensive production from his backfield and on Saturday against Lamar, he got it.

Nate Thomas and Travis Theis spearheaded the attack, rushing for a combined 284 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-6 win. Thomas amassed a career-high 164 yards on a team-high 19 carries while Theis ran for 120 yards on 16 carries.

USD quarterback Aidan Bouman threw only nine passes – the fewest passes thrown by a Coyote team since at least 2000 – and completed seven of them for 96 yards.

A week after shutting out St. Thomas, the Coyotes defense was back at the top of its game. They never allowed Lamar to get into the endzone. They were especially tough on Lamar quarterback Robert Coleman, who was sacked seven times in the game. The primary offender was Brendan Webb, who ended the game with 3.5 sacks, the most by a USD player at the Division I level.

The Coyotes only led by one point at halftime but used scoring outbursts in the third and fourth quarters to build a large lead. USD scored 14 points in both the third and fourth quarters.

USD will start conference play on Saturday, Sep. 13 against North Dakota State.