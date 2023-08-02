On Tuesday, South Dakota Mines announced a partnership with two local television stations to broadcast a pair of football games this fall.

Midco, a regional station in the Central Midwest, will air the Hardrockers' home opener on Sept. 1 against Valley City State. Kickoff for the game is set for 6:07 p.m. and the contest will be available on cable and streaming.

Two weeks later on Sept. 16, KELO will air Mines' homecoming matchup with Colorado Mesa. Kickoff for the homecoming game is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be simulcast via CW of the Black Hills.

“We’re thrilled to have this opportunity,” said Mines assistant athletic director for communications Josh Van Valkenburg-Gernert. “This will provide exposure for our current student-athletes as well as provide additional opportunities to reach new eyes.”