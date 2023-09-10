That was never more evident than when – in the first drive of the third quarter – Isaiah Davis stiff-armed a Montana State player through a Pioneer advertisement sign on the sideline on a nine-yard rush.

"I'm proud of the group and how they responded," Rogers said. "We told them all week, you have to handle the moment, and it's not what you do. It's how you respond after the things that are bad happened to you."

Griffin Wilde continues to emerge

The talk of the postgame press conference from SDSU players and coaches kept coming back to the Jefferson high school product who'd just caught the game-winning touchdown.

"I mean, this kid's special," Gronowski said of Wilde. "I said it last week, and he's just going to keep making plays for us all season long."

Wilde led the Jackrabbits in receiving yards for the second straight game with 49 on only two receptions. Rogers echoed Gronowski's sentiment in his postgame media availability.

"I told you last week that, who he will be week four through week eight will be so much better than what he was last week," Rogers said of his freshman wide receiver. "And he stepped up again in a critical moment, broke a tackle and had a huge play in the game that changed the game."

The fans made a difference

There were a lot of penalties in this game. Montana State had 12 alone, and even the team's head coach Brent Vigen had to admit those mistakes were partly caused by the ruckus crowd.

"It was a great college football environment here tonight," Vigen said. "It was loud. It was, you know, anytime you get in those situations, you need to focus much more."

Rogers started his postgame presser by thanking the fans, saying he wants them to keep coming out because they make a tangible difference on the game.

"The fans were unbelievable tonight, made a huge impact in the game," Rogers said. "12 penalties they had, I don't know how many of those were false starts, but that was huge to get them off schedule like that. So again, keep coming guys because it is making a difference."

South Dakota's next game with be against Drake in Minneapolis at Target Field.