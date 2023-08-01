The Missouri Valley Football Conference released its preseason poll and All-Conference teams on Tuesday and South Dakota State led the way.

The defending FCS national champions received 44 of 45 first-place votes and 539 points to enter the season as the favorite to win the MVFC title. An MVFC preseason favorite has claimed the league crown 22 times since the first poll in 1986.

Votes in the poll were submitted by league coaches, media and sports information directors.

North Dakota State was picked second with 492 points and one first-place vote. South Dakota was picked ninth with 226 points.

An MVFC preseason favorite has claimed the league crown 22 times (in 37 previous polls).

In addition to today's team rankings, the conference announced its preseason team.

The Jackrabbits led the way with 20 total selections, including a league-best eight on the first-team unit. North Dakota State (14), UNI (11), North Dakota (10) and South Dakota (10) each have 10 or more honorees on the first, second or honorable mention team.

Preseason Poll

1. SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (44) – 539

2. NORTH DAKOTA STATE (1) – 492

3. NORTHERN IOWA – 409

4. NORTH DAKOTA – 399

5. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS – 337

6. YOUNGSTOWN STATE – 323

7. ILLINOIS STATE – 269

8. MISSOURI STATE – 229

9. SOUTH DAKOTA – 226

10. INDIANA STATE – 148

11. MURRAY STATE – 74

12. WESTERN ILLINOIS – 65

Preseason First Team All-MVFC

QB Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State

RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

RB Justin Dinka, Indiana State

FB Hunter Brozio, North Dakota State

WR Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State

WR Bo Belquist, North Dakota

WR Bryce Oliver, Youngstown State

TE Zach Heins, South Dakota State

OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

OL Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State

OL Donny Ventrelli, North Dakota

OL Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State

OL Jaison Williams, Youngstown State

DL Khristian Boyd, UNI

DL Ben McNaboe, North Dakota

DL Dylan Wudke, Youngstown State

DL Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State

LB Adam Bock, South Dakota State

LB Brock Mogensen, South Dakota

LB Stephen Hillis, South Dakota

LB Branson Combs, Southern Illinois

DB Woo Governor, UNI

DB DyShawn Gales, South Dakota State

DB PJ Jules, Southern Illinois

DB Rylan Cole, Indiana State

DB Myles Harden, South Dakota

PK Matthew Cook, UNI

P Grant Burkett, Missouri State

LS Caden Bolz, Missouri State

RS Jayden Price, North Dakota State

AP Carter Bell, South Dakota

Preseason Second Team All-MVFC

QB Theo Day, UNI

RB TaMerik Williams, North Dakota State

RB Travis Theis, South Dakota

RB Jacardia Wright, Missouri State

FB Mike Morgan, South Dakota State

WR D’Ante’ Cox, Southern Illinois

WR Jadon Janke, South Dakota State

WR Sam Schnee, UNI

TE Alex Allen, UNI

TE Joe Stoffel, North Dakota State

OL Jared Penning, UNI

OL Isaac Erbes, South Dakota

OL Jake Kubas, North Dakota State

OL Jose Vazquez IV, Indiana State

OL Brandon Westberg, North Dakota State

OL Hunter Zambrano, Illinois State

DL Will Mostaert, North Dakota State

DL Lucas Hunter, Indiana State

DL Cade Terveer, South Dakota State

DL Chris Fitzgerald, Youngstown State

LB Jason Freeman, South Dakota State

LB Juan DelaCruz, Western Illinois

LB Geoffrey Brown, Indiana State

LB Isaiah Stalbird, South Dakota State

LB Cole Wisniewski, North Dakota State

DB C.J. Siegel, North Dakota

DB Dalys Beanum, South Dakota State

DB Jayden Price, North Dakota State

DB PJ Hall, Missouri State

DB Dillon Gearhart, Illinois State

PK Griffin Crosa, North Dakota State

P Hunter Dustman, South Dakota State

LS Sam Merryman, Youngstown State

RS C.J. Siegel, North Dakota

RS Jadon Janke, South Dakota State

AP Jalen Carr, Illinois State

Preseason Honorable Mention All-MVFC

QB Nic Baker, Southern Illinois

QB Tommy Schuster, North Dakota

HM Cole Mueller, Illinois State

HM Amar Johnson, South Dakota State

FB Jake Benio, Youngstown State

WR Carter Bell, South Dakota

WR Sergio Morancy, UNI

WR Zach Mathis, North Dakota State

WR Taylor Shields, Murray State

TE Stetson Moore, Missouri State

OL Gus Miller, South Dakota State

OL Easton Kilty, North Dakota

OL Chase Evans, Southern Illinois

OL Jacob Frye, Murray State

OL Brayden Bryant, North Dakota

OL Keagan Trost, Indiana State

DL Ryan Van Marel, South Dakota State

DL Josh Dinga, Illinois State

DL Cordarrius Bailey, UNI

DL Gianini Belizaire, Indiana State

DL Brendan Webb, South Dakota

LB Wyatt Pedigo, North Dakota

LB Von Young, Missouri State

LB Greg Benton, Youngstown State

LB Nick Kubitz, North Dakota State

DB JJ Ross, Western Illinois

DB Keondre Jackson, Illinois State

DB Dennis Shorter, South Dakota

DB Quincy Lenton, Youngstown State

DB Johnathan Edwards, Indiana State

DB Jeff Bowens, Illinois State

PK Hunter Dustman, South Dakota State

P Noah Pettinger, UNI

LS Isaiah Garman, UNI

RS Carter Bell, South Dakota

RS Jalen Carr, Illinois State

AP Red Wilson, North Dakota

MVFC Athletic Communications contributed to this story