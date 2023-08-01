The Missouri Valley Football Conference released its preseason poll and All-Conference teams on Tuesday and South Dakota State led the way.
The defending FCS national champions received 44 of 45 first-place votes and 539 points to enter the season as the favorite to win the MVFC title. An MVFC preseason favorite has claimed the league crown 22 times since the first poll in 1986.
Votes in the poll were submitted by league coaches, media and sports information directors.
North Dakota State was picked second with 492 points and one first-place vote. South Dakota was picked ninth with 226 points.
An MVFC preseason favorite has claimed the league crown 22 times (in 37 previous polls).
In addition to today's team rankings, the conference announced its preseason team.
People are also reading…
The Jackrabbits led the way with 20 total selections, including a league-best eight on the first-team unit. North Dakota State (14), UNI (11), North Dakota (10) and South Dakota (10) each have 10 or more honorees on the first, second or honorable mention team.
Preseason Poll
1. SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (44) – 539
2. NORTH DAKOTA STATE (1) – 492
3. NORTHERN IOWA – 409
4. NORTH DAKOTA – 399
5. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS – 337
6. YOUNGSTOWN STATE – 323
7. ILLINOIS STATE – 269
8. MISSOURI STATE – 229
9. SOUTH DAKOTA – 226
10. INDIANA STATE – 148
11. MURRAY STATE – 74
12. WESTERN ILLINOIS – 65
Preseason First Team All-MVFC
QB Mark Gronowski, South Dakota State
RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
RB Justin Dinka, Indiana State
FB Hunter Brozio, North Dakota State
WR Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State
WR Bo Belquist, North Dakota
WR Bryce Oliver, Youngstown State
TE Zach Heins, South Dakota State
OL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State
OL Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State
OL Donny Ventrelli, North Dakota
OL Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State
OL Jaison Williams, Youngstown State
DL Khristian Boyd, UNI
DL Ben McNaboe, North Dakota
DL Dylan Wudke, Youngstown State
DL Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State
LB Adam Bock, South Dakota State
LB Brock Mogensen, South Dakota
LB Stephen Hillis, South Dakota
LB Branson Combs, Southern Illinois
DB Woo Governor, UNI
DB DyShawn Gales, South Dakota State
DB PJ Jules, Southern Illinois
DB Rylan Cole, Indiana State
DB Myles Harden, South Dakota
PK Matthew Cook, UNI
P Grant Burkett, Missouri State
LS Caden Bolz, Missouri State
RS Jayden Price, North Dakota State
AP Carter Bell, South Dakota
Preseason Second Team All-MVFC
QB Theo Day, UNI
RB TaMerik Williams, North Dakota State
RB Travis Theis, South Dakota
RB Jacardia Wright, Missouri State
FB Mike Morgan, South Dakota State
WR D’Ante’ Cox, Southern Illinois
WR Jadon Janke, South Dakota State
WR Sam Schnee, UNI
TE Alex Allen, UNI
TE Joe Stoffel, North Dakota State
OL Jared Penning, UNI
OL Isaac Erbes, South Dakota
OL Jake Kubas, North Dakota State
OL Jose Vazquez IV, Indiana State
OL Brandon Westberg, North Dakota State
OL Hunter Zambrano, Illinois State
DL Will Mostaert, North Dakota State
DL Lucas Hunter, Indiana State
DL Cade Terveer, South Dakota State
DL Chris Fitzgerald, Youngstown State
LB Jason Freeman, South Dakota State
LB Juan DelaCruz, Western Illinois
LB Geoffrey Brown, Indiana State
LB Isaiah Stalbird, South Dakota State
LB Cole Wisniewski, North Dakota State
DB C.J. Siegel, North Dakota
DB Dalys Beanum, South Dakota State
DB Jayden Price, North Dakota State
DB PJ Hall, Missouri State
DB Dillon Gearhart, Illinois State
PK Griffin Crosa, North Dakota State
P Hunter Dustman, South Dakota State
LS Sam Merryman, Youngstown State
RS C.J. Siegel, North Dakota
RS Jadon Janke, South Dakota State
AP Jalen Carr, Illinois State
Preseason Honorable Mention All-MVFC
QB Nic Baker, Southern Illinois
QB Tommy Schuster, North Dakota
HM Cole Mueller, Illinois State
HM Amar Johnson, South Dakota State
FB Jake Benio, Youngstown State
WR Carter Bell, South Dakota
WR Sergio Morancy, UNI
WR Zach Mathis, North Dakota State
WR Taylor Shields, Murray State
TE Stetson Moore, Missouri State
OL Gus Miller, South Dakota State
OL Easton Kilty, North Dakota
OL Chase Evans, Southern Illinois
OL Jacob Frye, Murray State
OL Brayden Bryant, North Dakota
OL Keagan Trost, Indiana State
DL Ryan Van Marel, South Dakota State
DL Josh Dinga, Illinois State
DL Cordarrius Bailey, UNI
DL Gianini Belizaire, Indiana State
DL Brendan Webb, South Dakota
LB Wyatt Pedigo, North Dakota
LB Von Young, Missouri State
LB Greg Benton, Youngstown State
LB Nick Kubitz, North Dakota State
DB JJ Ross, Western Illinois
DB Keondre Jackson, Illinois State
DB Dennis Shorter, South Dakota
DB Quincy Lenton, Youngstown State
DB Johnathan Edwards, Indiana State
DB Jeff Bowens, Illinois State
PK Hunter Dustman, South Dakota State
P Noah Pettinger, UNI
LS Isaiah Garman, UNI
RS Carter Bell, South Dakota
RS Jalen Carr, Illinois State
AP Red Wilson, North Dakota
MVFC Athletic Communications contributed to this story