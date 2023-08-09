The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference released its preseason coaches poll on Wednesday morning.

The poll is voted on by the league's 10 head coach, who are not permitted to vote for their own program.

South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State were picked to finish fourth and fifth, respectively. The Hardrockers received 53 points and the Yellow Jackets received 49 points.

Colorado School of Mines topped the poll as the favorite to defend its RMAC title this season. The Orediggers received nine first-place votes and 81 points after reaching the NCAA Division II national championship game last season.

Colorado State University Pueblo checked in at No. 2 in RMAC preseason voting with 71 points. The ThunderWolves earned a postseason berth in 2022.

Western Colorado rounds out the top-three positions with 62 points and one first-place vote. The Mountaineers are seasoned and poised to make another run at a conference title after earning a share of the RMAC crown in 2021.

South Dakota Mines occupies fourth place in the poll after earning 53 points in preseason voting, while Black Hills State sits fifth place with 49 points. Colorado Mesa checks in at sixth place with 48, meanwhile, Chadron State resides in seventh place with 33 points.

New Mexico Highlands was selected eighth in preseason voting with 23 points, followed by Adams State with 21 points and Fort Lewis with nine points.

The 2023 season kicks off on opening weekend for nine of the RMAC’s 10 football institutions. On Aug. 31, Chadron State will hit the road against Quincy University, while Colorado School of Mines will host Grand Valley State.

South Dakota Mines is slated to host NAIA opponent Valley City State on Friday, Sept. 1.

On Sept. 2, six more RMAC teams return action, including Black Hills State at University of St. Thomas, Fort Lewis at William Jewell College, Colorado Mesa at home against Texas A&M Kingsville, Western Colorado at home against West Texas A&M, Adams State at home against Lincoln University and CSU Pueblo as it hosts Midwestern State.

All RMAC homes games will be featured on the RMAC Network this season.

2023 RMAC Football Preseason Poll

School (First-place votes) Points 1. Colorado School of Mines (9) 81 2. CSU Pueblo 71 3. Western Colorado (1) 62 4. South Dakota Mines 53 5. Black Hills State 49 6. Colorado Mesa 48 7. Chadron State 33 8. New Mexico Highlands 23 9. Adams State 21 10. Fort Lewis 9

RMAC Communications contributed to this report