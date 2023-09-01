South Dakota State football’s season opener against Western Oregon Thursday felt like a celebration for the 16,258 fans in attendance. A coronation for the success they had a year ago, going 14-1 en route to the program’s first FCS national championship.

The marching band’s pregame performance faced the newly minted lettering in Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium that reads 2022 National Champions. The Jackrabbits also honored John Stiegelmeier, the man who coached the program for 25 years and led them to their first national championship, before the game. Stiegelmeier stood near the 15-yard line before the renamed Stiegelmeier Family Student-Athlete Center was unveiled.

A highlight video that featured the radio play call of the team winning the national championship played as SDSU players sprinted onto the field for the game.

Once the game kicked off, the celebration continued. The Jackrabbits unleashed an onslaught offensively and made it nearly impossible for the Wolves to get downfield, much to the crowd's liking, and ultimately won the game 45-7.

The first touchdown of the Jackrabbits season was a 31-yard bomb from junior quarterback Mark Gronowski to freshman wide receiver and Jefferson high school alumni Griffin Wilde. That touchdown pass elevated Gronowski to sole possession of sixth place in touchdown passes in program history.

On Western Oregon’s first drive senior cornerback DyShawn Gales broke up opposing quarterback Gannon Winker’s pass which landed right into the hands of junior safety Colby Huerter. Huerter ran the interception back 53 yards for a touchdown.

Gronowski kept the following Jackrabbits drive alive with 13- and 20-yard passes. Senior running back Isaiah Davis closed out the drive with a four-yard rushing touchdown. The Jackrabbits took a 21-0 lead into the second quarter.

In the Wolves first drive of the second quarter, Western Oregon experienced some deja vu when SDSU sophomore safety Tucker Large picked off another pass and ran it back 64 yards for a touchdown. The last time the Jackrabbits compiled two pick sixes in a game was in the 2021 playoffs against UC Davis.

A big 30-yard run by SDSU junior running back Amar Johnson put the Jackrabbits in prime position for another touchdown in the second quarter. The drive was capped by a six-yard rush from Gronowski, who helicoptered through contact into the end zone.

That marked the 15th time Gronowski has completed both a passing and rushing touchdown in the same game in his college career.

Later in the second quarter backup quarterback and former Viborg-Hurley standout Chase Mason took the field. Mason led the Jackrabbits down the field with an 11 yard pass, and two rushes including a 33-yard rushing touchdown.

The Jackrabbit's defense was stifling throughout the first half. They allowed only five first downs in the first two quarters and SDSU entered halftime with a 42-0 lead.

Junior kicker Hunter Dustman scored a field goal with 5:34 left in the third quarter to extend the Jackrabbits lead, 45-0.

Gronowski ended the game with 121 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. Senior linebacker Saiveon Williamson led the way on defense with eight total tackles and 1.5 for a loss.

Western Oregon scored their first touchdown of the game on a nine-yard rush from redshirt freshman Jordan McCarty with 3:47 left in the fourth quarter.