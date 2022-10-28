Mines eager to keep rolling as Adams State comes to town

South Dakota Mines returns home this weekend with a full head of steam after a lopsided victory at Fort Lewis College last weekend.

The Hardrockers looked impressive against an inferior opponent, racking up 506 yards of total offense and jumping out to a 65-0 lead before they called off the dogs in the fourth quarter.

Mines looks poised to heat up down the stretch in conference play with a slew of winnable games, starting with a home matchup against Adams State (2-6, 2-4 RMAC) Saturday at O’Harra Stadium.

Series history

SD Mines is 3-2 against Adams State all-time dating back to the first meeting between the two schools in 2016. The Hardrockers hold a one-game winning streak against the Grizzlies.

Last time out

Mines defeated Fort Lewis 65-20 last Saturday in Durango, Colorado, while Adams State downed Colorado Mesa 45-31 at home.

Scouting SD Mines

Mines enters the weekend red hot after yet another all-conference performance by Jayden Johannsen.

The Hardrockers quarterback completed 18 of 29 passes for six touchdowns and rushed four times for 21 yards, in three quarters, to garner his third RMAC Offensive Player of the Week nod this season. In doing so, he became the first player in the Division II era to receive the award three times in a season.

The redshirt freshman leads Division II in completions per game with 22.1, passing yards with 2,479 yards and passing yards per game with 309.9.

Johannsen also ranks second in passing touchdowns with 22, third in passing efficiency 158.4, second in total offense with 351 yards per game and fourth in completion percentage with a 62.3% completion percentage.

Johannsen is also the team’s leading rusher with 101 carries for 411 yards and seven touchdowns.

His primary targets, Jeremiah Bridges and Isaiah Eastman, are also in the midst of exceptional seasons. Bridges has hauled in 53 catches for a team-high 942 yards and 11 touchdowns. Eastman leads the team in catches with 64 for 833 yards and six touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Mines ranks fourth in the RMAC in scoring defense, allowing 24.1 points per game, and is second in the conference in sacks with 29 for a loss of 178 yards.

Hunter Newsom leads the team in tackles with 52, including 32 solo tackles, 4 1/2 tackles for loss and 3 1/2 sacks.

Scouting Adams State

Adams State snapped a three-game losing skid last weekend with its two-touchdown victory over Colorado Mesa.

Two big plays in less than a minute turned the tide for the Grizzlies against the Mavericks with the score tied at 24-24 with 3:04 left in the third quarter.

First, ASU’s Ahmed Bernard returned a kickoff for a 97-yard touchdown to give his team a 31-24 lead with 2:48 to go in the third. Then Daniel Mendoza returned an interception for a 30-yard score on the ensuing drive to put the team up 38-24 with 2:02 left in the quarter.

Adams State enters the weekend averaging 26.8 points per game despite averaging 354.4 yards of total offense per game. The Grizzlies have struggled to hold onto the ball and enter the weekend with 13 turnovers (eight interceptions and five fumbles), while forcing eight turnovers.

Grizzlies quarterback Marckell Grayson enters the matchup with the Hardrockers completing 55.4% of his passes for 1,444 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions. Backup Mark Salazar has completed 53.2% of his passes for 502 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Daylen Boddie leads the team in rushing with 11 carries for 405 yard and eight touchdowns. Isaiah Morris has added 31 carries for 187 yards and one touchdown while Shammah Luani has rushed 55 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Adams State is surrendering 38 points per game and 433.5 yards per game.

Keys to victory

Adams State’s combination of offensive sloppiness and an inability to slow down opposing offenses makes this weekend an opportunity for Mines to keep on rolling.

The biggest key for the Hardrockers is to eliminate big plays that allowed the Grizzlies to knock off Mesa last weekend.