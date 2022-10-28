 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Formanek Electric Sports
alert top story
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Mines eager to keep rolling as Adams State comes to town

  • 0
101622-mines-9.jpg (copy)

South Dakota Mines quarterback Jayden Johannsen runs an option play to Bryan Lumsden during an Oct. 15 game against Colorado Mines at O'Harra Stadium.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

South Dakota Mines returns home this weekend with a full head of steam after a lopsided victory at Fort Lewis College last weekend.

The Hardrockers looked impressive against an inferior opponent, racking up 506 yards of total offense and jumping out to a 65-0 lead before they called off the dogs in the fourth quarter.

Mines looks poised to heat up down the stretch in conference play with a slew of winnable games, starting with a home matchup against Adams State (2-6, 2-4 RMAC) Saturday at O’Harra Stadium.

Series history

SD Mines is 3-2 against Adams State all-time dating back to the first meeting between the two schools in 2016. The Hardrockers hold a one-game winning streak against the Grizzlies.

Last time out

People are also reading…

Mines defeated Fort Lewis 65-20 last Saturday in Durango, Colorado, while Adams State downed Colorado Mesa 45-31 at home.

Scouting SD Mines

Mines enters the weekend red hot after yet another all-conference performance by Jayden Johannsen.

The Hardrockers quarterback completed 18 of 29 passes for six touchdowns and rushed four times for 21 yards, in three quarters, to garner his third RMAC Offensive Player of the Week nod this season. In doing so, he became the first player in the Division II era to receive the award three times in a season.

The redshirt freshman leads Division II in completions per game with 22.1, passing yards with 2,479 yards and passing yards per game with 309.9. 

Johannsen also ranks second in passing touchdowns with 22, third in passing efficiency 158.4, second in total offense with 351 yards per game and fourth in completion percentage with a 62.3% completion percentage.

Johannsen is also the team’s leading rusher with 101 carries for 411 yards and seven touchdowns.

091122-mines-14.jpg (copy)

South Dakota Mines' Jeremiah Bridges attempts to get out of the grips of Truman State's Ben Thomas in the first quarter Sept. 10 at O'Harra Stadium.

His primary targets, Jeremiah Bridges and Isaiah Eastman, are also in the midst of exceptional seasons. Bridges has hauled in 53 catches for a team-high 942 yards and 11 touchdowns. Eastman leads the team in catches with 64 for 833 yards and six touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Mines ranks fourth in the RMAC in scoring defense, allowing 24.1 points per game, and is second in the conference in sacks with 29 for a loss of 178 yards.

Hunter Newsom leads the team in tackles with 52, including 32 solo tackles, 4 1/2 tackles for loss and 3 1/2 sacks.

Scouting Adams State

Adams State snapped a three-game losing skid last weekend with its two-touchdown victory over Colorado Mesa.

Two big plays in less than a minute turned the tide for the Grizzlies against the Mavericks with the score tied at 24-24 with 3:04 left in the third quarter. 

First, ASU’s Ahmed Bernard returned a kickoff for a 97-yard touchdown to give his team a 31-24 lead with 2:48 to go in the third. Then Daniel Mendoza returned an interception for a 30-yard score on the ensuing drive to put the team up 38-24 with 2:02 left in the quarter.

Adams State enters the weekend averaging 26.8 points per game despite averaging 354.4 yards of total offense per game. The Grizzlies have struggled to hold onto the ball and enter the weekend with 13 turnovers (eight interceptions and five fumbles), while forcing eight turnovers.

Grizzlies quarterback Marckell Grayson enters the matchup with the Hardrockers completing 55.4% of his passes for 1,444 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions. Backup Mark Salazar has completed 53.2% of his passes for 502 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Daylen Boddie leads the team in rushing with 11 carries for 405 yard and eight touchdowns. Isaiah Morris has added 31 carries for 187 yards and one touchdown while Shammah Luani has rushed 55 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Adams State is surrendering 38 points per game and 433.5 yards per game.

Keys to victory

Adams State’s combination of offensive sloppiness and an inability to slow down opposing offenses makes this weekend an opportunity for Mines to keep on rolling.

The biggest key for the Hardrockers is to eliminate big plays that allowed the Grizzlies to knock off Mesa last weekend.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Andrew Carter: ACC football still waiting on Miami to deliver after all these years. Time is ticking.

Andrew Carter: ACC football still waiting on Miami to deliver after all these years. Time is ticking.

The latest installment of "Why The ACC Can’t Have Nice Football Things: Volume Infinity" played out Saturday in South Florida. It played out in a mostly empty stadium, off a toll highway somewhere between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, where a once-proud college football program added another sad chapter to its recent (and now not all that recent) history. It’s a chapter that could be called ...

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff still contends UCLA's exit is a major misstep

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff still contends UCLA's exit is a major misstep

Like a point guard trying to force a turnover to complete an improbable rally, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff remained on the attack Wednesday in his bid to keep UCLA from abandoning his conference for the Big Ten. Kliavkoff said at Pac-12 basketball media day that among the more than 100 UCLA coaches and athletes he had corresponded with about the departure, there was unanimous ...

Mike Bianchi: Please, Kirby Smart, leave the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville

Mike Bianchi: Please, Kirby Smart, leave the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville

Greg McGarity, the man who hired Kirby Smart at Georgia and then watched him become one of the great coaches in college football, understands why he wants to move the historic, euphoric Georgia-Florida game out of Jacksonville. McGarity just doesn’t agree with it. Especially when Florida and Georgia each net about $3.5 million per year more for playing the game in Jacksonville every year than ...

UNC star Phil Ford on Dean Smith, overcoming addiction and the Four Corners

UNC star Phil Ford on Dean Smith, overcoming addiction and the Four Corners

Phil Ford, one of the best players in UNC basketball history, is this week’s guest on “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.” Ford was a lot of things for UNC — the 1978 National Player of the Year, for one, as well as a longtime assistant basketball coach at UNC and also the point guard who made the Four Corners famous. When the Rocky Mount native held up four fingers, back in the no-shot-clock ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News