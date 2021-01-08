Mines football coach Cody O'Neill on the mend after heart transplant

"Playing football at USD, I had ultrasounds on my heart and never had an issue," he said. "For this to be where I'm at, at 29, 'Oh my goodness.' What did I do to be in this situation? But it is one of those deals that you deal with and just get through it.

“This was a daunting process. We get to Northwestern and the doctors were great but it was a week and a half to two weeks of unnerving waiting to see what happens,” Kelsey said. “Finding out he needed a transplant at 29 was definitely nothing that would have been expected.”

When O'Neill arrived at Northwestern he weighed 340 pounds. The day before his transplant, he weighed 293. That gave him a little perspective on what was going on.

“Maybe my body and my heart weren’t working for a long time,” he said. "Even back in March doctors said it was a viral infection and it wasn’t COVID.”

After the transplant, O'Neill woke up the next day with the breathing tube in but he wasn’t in a lot of pain, which was one of his biggest fears, other than not waking up. He was on his feet the next morning.

“I felt so much better waking up, even with the breathing tube in,” he said. “All of the pressure on my stomach and legs was gone. I could breathe and I knew my heart was working.”