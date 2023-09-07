South Dakota Mines hits the road for a long weekend journey to face Truman State in a battle of unbeatens on Saturday in Kirksville, Missouri.

A balanced game on offense and a solid defensive second half helped the Hardrockers secure a victory on Friday.

Mines hopes to replicate last week’s success and get revenge on the Bulldogs this weekend in its first non-conference road test.

Series history

Mines and Truman State met for the first time last season when the Bulldogs defeated the Hardrockers 27-20 on Sept. 10, 2022, at O’Harra Stadium.

Truman jumped out to a 20-6 at halftime. Mines fought to close the deficit in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs finished the game with the win.

Last time out

The Hardrockers downed Valley City State 31-14 last week at O’Harra Stadium, while the Bulldogs defeated Findlay 20-10 at Donnell Stadium in Findlay, Ohio.

Scouting SD Mines

Balance and defensive grit propelled the Hardrockers to kick off their season with a win on their turf.

Against Valley City State, Mines scored two touchdowns through the air and two on the ground and finished with 215 rushing yards and 203 passing yards.

Ben Noland, who played his first game as a Hardrocker, hauled in eight catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns, including the season's first score on the Hardrockers’ opening drive.

Jayden Johannsen completed 70% of his passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also contributed with 11 carries for 25 rushing yards.

Bemidji State transfer Jalen Frye excelled at running back with 15 carries for 136 yards and one touchdown. Ty Harris also contributed 11 carries for 45 yards and a score.

Kicker Connor Taylor contributed with a 20-yard field goal.

In the second half, the Hardrockers stepped defensively and halted Valley City State’s efforts as they pitched a shutout down the stretch. The Vikings recorded two touchdowns and 292 all-purpose yards.

Kaleb Tischler led the team with 12 tackles and one interception. Hunter Newsom and Casey Knutsen also recorded an interception each after Friday’s game.

Scouting Truman State

The Bulldogs managed 20 points in a low-scoring contest last weekend.

Truman State’s Nolan Hair completed 16 of 25 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions last week.

Mason Huskey racked up 47 yards on 12 carries to lead his team on the ground. Tim Johnson Jr. finished close behind with 11 carries for 45 yards.

Huskey also caught two passes for 67 yards and one touchdown last week. Tate Crane tallied four catches for 35 yards.

Grant Ross kicked two field goals, one from 36 yards out and the other from 42.

Defensively, Jake Closser, Ben Thomas and Isaiah Estes led the team with five tackles each. Estes also added an interception.

Keys to victory

Saturday’s game is shaping up to be a defensive battle.

The Bulldogs and Hardrockers showed out on that side of the ball last week by forcing turnovers and limiting their opponents to 10 and 14 points, respectively.

For Mines to secure a victory on the road and get back at Truman State, it needs to protect the football and trust its defense to limit the Bulldogs.