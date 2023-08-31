South Dakota Mines kicks off its football season Friday against an NAIA opponent.

Last season, the Hardrockers finished their first seven-win season since 2019 and hope to build on that success in the new year.

Mines opens the 2023 campaign at 6 p.m. Friday against Valley City State at O’Harra Stadium.

Series history

South Dakota Mines is 4-14 all-time against Valley City State, dating back to the first meeting between the schools on Oct. 14, 1950. The Hardrockers defeated the Vikings 39-28 in their last meeting on Sept. 29, 2012, in Valley City, North Dakota.

Last time out

The Vikings downed the University of Jamestown Jimmies 23-15 last week at Lokken Stadium, while the Hardrockers beat the Chadron State 28-7 in their 2022 season finale at O’Harra Stadium.

Scouting SD Mines

Mines finished last year 7-4, thanks to a balanced effort on both sides of the ball.

The Hardrockers averaged 31.45 points and 442.5 yards per game while holding opponents to an average of 24 points and 351.6 yards per game.

Linebacker Hunter Newsom led the team last year in tackles with 81, including 6 1/2 tackles for loss, four sacks and one breakup, and he returns this year as a junior.

Offensively, Jayden Johannsen excelled during the 2022 season. Johannsen completed 63% of his passes for 3,199 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also led the team in rushing yards with 526 yards and eight touchdowns of 148 carries.

Johannsen and offensive lineman Grant Smith secured spots on the D2Football.com Elite 100 Watch List.

At running back, the Hardrockers return Orlando Westbrook-Sanches and Bryan Lumsden. Sanchez rushed for 338 yards and a touchdown last season, while Lumsden rushed for 223 yards and a TD in nine games.

The Hardrockers lost their two most prolific wide receivers, Jeremiah Bridges and Isaiah Eastman. Bridges finished 2022 as Don Hansen All-America Honorable Mention. He totaled 1,233 yards on 79 receptions with 12 touchdowns. Eastman finished the season with 1,104 yards on 86 catches and ten touchdowns.

New faces will need to step up at wide receiver for Mines on Friday.

Scouting Valley City State

Many starting positions for the Vikings remain the same this year, and they got off to a solid start last week against Jamestown.

Valley City State quarterback Avery Thorsgard completed 20 of 29 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team on the ground with 73 total yards. Justice Brice racked up 63 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings' defense wrapped up four sacks and two interceptions against the Jimmies.

Thorsgard and Gerhardt earned NSAC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors following their competition.

Last year, Valley City State finished 5-5 but picked up three wins on the road.

Keys to victory

A strong start and a clean game for the Hardrockers would quell the chances of a cross-divisional upset at O’Harra Stadium this weekend.

-Alex Dodd contributed to this story