The South Dakota Mines volleyball team nabbed a pair of victories Friday in the Yellow Jacket Classic at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

Mines improved to 5-1 on the season with the victories.

SD MINES 3, UMARY 0: The Hardrockers opened play with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 victory over UMary. Paisley Gibson (13), Jenna Curtis (11) and Alessandra Meoni (11) each finished the match with double-digit kills.

Kiley Metzger racked up 28 assists against the Marauders, while Hanna Benes and Josey Wickersham each totaled ten digs.

Mines finished with a .343 hitting percentage, 44 kills and 12 aces against UMary.

SD MINES 3, TEXAS A&M - KINGSVILLE 0: The Hardrockers kept up the momentum with a 25-21, 25-21, 26-24 victory later in the day over the Javelinas.

Mines finished the match with 40 kills and Meoni paced the squad with 15. Kiera Walso had four blocks, while Wickersham and Emma Grimm added 11 digs. Metzger totaled 30 of the team's 35 assists.

BLACK HILLS STATE 3, MSU BILLINGS 2: The Yellow Jackets opened their second day of play in Spearfish with a 16-25, 17-25, 25-11, 25-15, 15-13 win.

BHSU got off to a slow start in the first two sets, but rallied to secure a victory in a match that went the distance.

Abigail Renner, Audrey Brgoch and Emily Freeland each finished with double-digit points. Renner led the way with 20 kills, a .340 attack percentage and 21 points. Brgoch added three aces. Freeland tallied 12 kills.

Randi Wellhoefer added 2 1/2 blocks at the net.

UMARY 3, BLACK HILLS STATE 2: The Yellow Jackets went up 2-1 in the final match of the night but dropped the last two in another full match.

UMary won 22-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18, 15-8.

Renner, Freeland and Brgoch led the BHSU attack against the Marauders. Renner tallied 18 kills and an ace, Freeland nailed 15 kills and an ace and Brgoch added 14 kills with a .244 attack percentage.

Black Hills State (4-3) closes the Yellow Jacket Classic at 5 p.m. Saturday against Texas A&M - Kingsville.