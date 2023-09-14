The South Dakota Mines football team moved the ball on Saturday at Truman State but fell short in its final non-conference game.

The Hardrockers return to Rapid City this weekend for their annual homecoming game and hope to secure back-to-back wins over Colorado Mesa for the first time. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at O’Harra Stadium.

The Mavericks enter the weekend with confidence after knocking off San Diego to secure their first win over an FCS opponent in 22 years in an overtime thriller. CMU utilized explosive plays and a viral touchdown pass by an offensive lineman to stun the Toreros in Southern California last Saturday.

Saturday marks the first RMAC game of the season for both squads.

Series history

Colorado Mesa holds a 5-2 record against Mines dating back to the first meeting between the two schools on Nov. 5, 2016. The Hardrockers defeated the Mavericks 31-17 on Sept. 17 last season in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Last time out

The Hardrockers dropped a 28-24 to Truman State decision last week in Kirksville, Missouri, while the Mavericks defeated San Diego 28-21 in overtime at Torero Stadium in America’s Finest City.

Scouting SD Mines

Mines enters the weekend averaging 395.5 yards of total offense per game but allowing over 300 yards per game defensively.

Last weekend, the Hardrockers found themselves on the losing end of a back-and-forth battle with Truman State for the second consecutive season.

The Hardrockers have played clean games so far offensively. The squad enters the weekend with one interception and one fumble in two games.

Quarterback Jayden Johannsen has completed 70.59% of his passes this season for 479 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also rushed 20 times for 51 yards.

Johannsen’s primary target so far has been Northern State transfer Ben Noland. He enters homecoming weekend with 20 catches for 241 yards and all four of the Hardrockers’ touchdown receptions. Wide receiver Max Hoatson has added eight catches for 109 yards.

Running back Jalen Fry is averaging 92.5 rushing yards per game and has two touchdowns. Last weekend, Fry rushed 15 times for 49 yards and a score.

Mines enters the weekend, allowing 21 points and 339.5 yards per game, but the defense has also forced three interceptions.

Kaleb Tischler leads the Hardrockers in tackles with 17, including 11 solo tackles. The junior defensive back also has an interception and pass breakup.

Casey Knutsen and Hunter Newsom each enter the weekend with 13 total tackles. Newsom also has seven solo tackles, an 11-yard sack and an interception. Knutsen has wreaked havoc on opposing QBs with an interception and three PBUs.

Kicker Connor Taylor is 2 for 2 on field goals with makes of 20 and 21 yards.

Johannsen also serves as the team's punter, averaging 42 yards per kick on six attempts. He has one touchback, a long of 56 yards and one punt inside the 20-yard line.

Scouting Colorado Mesa

Everything went in Colorado Mesa’s favor last weekend at San Diego.

The Mavericks secured an overtime victory with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Herberg to Trevin Edwards and held the Toreros out of the end zone on the following possession to secure the win.

CMU’s win may have been less impressive than one play made by offensive lineman Cooper Mumford in the second quarter. Mumford recovered a fumble and, instead of diving, threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to Kennan Brown.

The play went viral, was the No. 3 play on the Sportscenter Top 10 Saturday night, and earned Mumford the National Football Foundation Colorado Chapter Player of the Week award.

Mesa has struggled to put points on the board this season but has responded on the defensive end. CMU enters the weekend, averaging 19 points per game and allowing 25.5 points per game.

Two quarterbacks, Leslie Richardson and Gavin Herberg, have split time under center for the Mavericks. Herberg has completed 14 of 36 passes for 262 yards with two TDs and an interception, while Richardson has completed 19 of 36 passes for 269 yards with one TD and one interception.

The team has struggled to run the ball early this season, averaging 77 yards per game and 3.4 yards per carry. Gianni Hurd leads the team with 12 carries for 79 rushing yards. CMU has lost one fumble this season.

On defense, Mesa allows 336 yards per game and 160 rushing yards per game.

Junior Levi Crebs leads the unit with 26 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a quarterback hurry. The linebacker received RMAC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts in San Diego, as he racked up a game and career-high 15 tackles in the contest.

This season, Kicker Henry Katleman is 1 for 1 on field goal attempts with a 22-yarder.

Punter Ben Sargent averages 39.79 yards per try with a long of 49 yards, one touchback, six fair catches and one inside the 20-yard line.

Keys to victory

The Hardrockers are set to host a solid crowd at O’Harra Stadium thanks to a favorable forecast and homecoming activities.

Mines needs to involve the crowd early by doing what it does best, racking up explosive plays and forcing turnovers.

Despite CMU’s big win last week, the squad has struggled to find a footing offensively as it searches for a leader under center.