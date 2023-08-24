South Dakota Mines’ Jayden Johannsen returns to the field for his fourth season with hopes of another successful year while taking it one week at a time.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback first took the field for the Hardrockers in 2020, debuting against rival Black Hills State. He played in two of the four games that season before taking a starting role in 2021.

Johannsen has been a Hardrocker for years but started his college career at North Dakota State. He redshirted for the Bison in 2019 before transferring to Mines.

Relocating to Western South Dakota proved an easy decision for the Sioux Falls native.

“I think a lot of times it gets overlooked, how beautiful it is out here and how fun it is to be out here,” Johannsen said. “Fishing, hunting, obviously the school, the football program and just being able to get this degree and play football at the same time is amazing.”

Johannsen contributed to a strong season for the Hardrockers last year with their first seven-win season since 2010.

He also ranked nationally last year in a host of statistical categories. Johannsen ranked second in total offense per game (338.6 yards), eighth in passing touchdowns (28) and 22nd in passing efficiency (151.3).

Johannsen received National Player of the Week honors once and RMAC Offensive Player of the Week honors three times. He also earned All-RMAC Second Team honors and a Harlon Hill nomination. The Harlon Hill Award goes out to the most valuable player in Division II each season.

“It’s cool to see your hard work pay off but, at the end of the day, I could care less about it,” Johannsen said. “I want to win football games. If I throw for one yard and we win the game, we win the game and I do whatever I have to do to get the job done.”

Last week, Johannsen secured a spot on the D2Football.com Elite 100 Watch List alongside teammate Grant Smith.

In his time with the Hardrockers, Johannsen feels he’s matured as a leader and grown on the field while bringing younger athletes on the team up to speed.

Even with all of Johannsen’s success on the field, Mines head coach Charlie Flohr says he’s most impressed by his quarterback’s overall understanding of the game.

“He’s watching more film and having an understanding, before he even gets out to the field, of what teams are going to do,” Flohr said. “That way things happen faster for him, instead of him guessing and thinking about what they’re going to do.”

Mines lost four starting wide receivers this offseason due to graduation and the transfer portal. Younger players and a pair of transfers have already stepped into necessary team roles.

Flohr hopes to see continuous progress every day this season.

His team wants to be successful and knows they might have a target on their backs compared to previous years.

“They show up every single day, willing to work, willing to challenge themselves, willing to challenge their teammates,” Flohr said. “The future is right there in front of them, and it's just a matter of what steps they want to take.”

Johannsen echoed his coach’s desire to take one week at a time.

“I truly think we have a special team here,” Johannsen said. “I think we can do some things and surprise some people if we take it a week at a time and give it our all.”

The Hardrockers host their season opener against Valley City State University on Friday Sept. 1 at O’Harra Stadium.

Johannsen shared he will return to the field for Mines again next season, after being accepted into the school’s master’s program.

-Alex Dodd contributed to this story