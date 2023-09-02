A balanced game on offense and a strong defensive second half carried South Dakota Mines to victory in its season opener against Valley City State Friday night at O’Harra Stadium.

The Hardrockers took advantage of a balanced night on offense. They scored two touchdowns through the air and two on the ground and finished with 218 rushing yards and 182 passing yards.

The Mines defense turned a corner in the second half after a slow start. The unit stalled a Vikings drive to open the third quarter and swung the momentum back in the Hardrockers’ favor, helping to secure a 31-14 home victory.

“(Valley City) came in and played really hard football,” Mines linebacker Hunter Newsom said. “And it took us about 20 minutes to adjust to that. I wish we could have gotten things rolling earlier, but we had to adjust to it. I'm proud of how our guys responded.”

In his first game as a Hardrocker, Ben Noland hauled in eight catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns, including the season's first score on the Hardrockers’ opening drive.

Noland transferred after spending the last three seasons at Northern State in Aberdeen.

“It was a good team win,” Noland said. “With the debut, I’m just happy to be here. I’m thankful for the coaches letting me have an opportunity to come here.”

The Georgia native’s standout performance didn’t surprise his new coach.

“We knew when we recruited him that he could do some very good things for our football team,” Mines head coach Charlie Flohr said. “There are still a few things we’ve all got to continue to work on, but I’m proud of our kids. And (I’m) proud of Ben and how he came out today and represented our program.”

Running back Ty Harris racked up 95 rushing yards on 11 carries to pace Mines and added a four-yard touchdown run. Jalen Frye finished right behind Harris with 91 yards on 11 carries for an average of 8.3 yards per run.

Mines quarterback Jayden Johanssen completed 22 of 32 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also contributed to the running game, tallying 28 yards on 12 carries.

“We want to try and be as balanced as we can coming into the game,” Flohr said. “We felt we needed to run the football to be successful, and we were able to do that. But we were also able to connect on a few deep balls.”

Mines (1-0) went up 21-7 with less than five minutes to go in the first half, but the Vikings pushed back and cut their deficit to seven at the break.

In the second half, the Hardrockers stepped up defensively and halted Valley City State’s efforts as they pitched a shutout down the stretch.

Mines recovered a fumble and forced a turnover on downs while the Vikings were in Hardrockers’ territory.

Newsom, Casey Knutsen and Kaleb Tischler each finished the night with an interception.

Tischler finished led the team with nine tackles and seven solo tackles. Newsom tallied six total tackles and a half sack.

“Seeing those guys step up told us a lot about what our defense wants to be and what we're going to do,” Newsom said. “That second half is the defense we want to play. We just need to play that the whole game rather than getting a late start.”

Valley City’s Avery Thorsgard completed 22 of 38 passes for 186 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Hardrockers hit the field next Saturday in a road bout with Truman State at Stokes Stadium in Kirksville, Missouri.

“We've got to focus on us,” Flohr said. “There were still a lot of mistakes made (today) in all three phases…We're going to go into a hostile environment next week. Truman State is a very quality football team.”

-Alex Dodd contributed to this story