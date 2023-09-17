South Dakota Mines dug itself a hole in the first half of its conference opener against Colorado Mesa on Saturday at O’Harra Stadium.

The Mavericks jumped out to a 31-14 lead at the break, but Mines fought back in the second half.

The Hardrockers pushed back and cut their deficit to eight points with just over seven minutes to play. They benefitted from two drives in the final 2:39 with a chance to close the gap.

Mines turned it over on downs with 2:30 to go and fumbled with 19 seconds left as Mesa escaped with a 38-30 victory.

In the locker room at halftime, Hardrockers head coach Charlie Flohr challenged the team to do their job, trust their teammates, have fun and compete for one another.

“We know we're capable of doing those things,” Flohr said. “You could definitely tell the second half that a totally different football team came out of the locker room.”

Mines (1-2, 0-1 RMAC) racked up 498 yards of total offense, but the fumble and three interceptions marred the output and ultimately cost the team the game. The Mavericks scored 10 points off on drives that followed Hardrockers’ turnovers.

Jayden Johanssen completed 27 of 45 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns with three picks. He also contributed 50 rushing yards on 11 carries.

“Offensively, we have to be better and score every time we touch the ball,” Johannsen said. “Personally, I didn't think I took care of the ball well enough. I can't turn the ball over like that and put our defense in bad positions.”

Ben Noland led the way for the Mines receiving corps. He finished the game with six catches for 100 yards and touchdowns, for an average of 16.7 yards per catch. It marked his second-straight game with over 100 receiving yards.

Redshirt junior Max Hoatson caught eight passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. The score marked his first since joining the Hardrockers in 2020.

Tight end Henry Dryden also put together a strong performance with 96 receiving yards on six catches.

“It’s been great to see these guys step up,” Johannsen said. “They approach practice every day with extreme focus, and they're ready to get after it every day. To see their hard work pay off on the field has been great.”

Running back Jalen Frye racked up 104 rushing yards on 26 carries. While the Bemidji State transfer didn’t score a touchdown, he picked up several first downs for the team.

“All credit to those backs,” Johannsen said. “They put their nose down and get those tough yards. They may not get the credit for it, but being able to move the sticks is very crucial.”

After a slow start, Mines stepped up defensively after the break and limited the Mavericks to seven points in the second half.

Hunter Newsom led the unit with six solo tackles and three for a loss of 12 yards. Casey Knutsen and Kaleb Tischler added six tackles each.

“Obviously not the start we wanted defensively,” Flohr said. “But they came out and held them to seven points in the second half. We’ve just got to find a way to play for a full 60 minutes and not just a 30-minute football game.”

Colorado Mesa’s Gavin Herberg completed 12 of 24 passes for 206 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also led the team on the ground with 43 yards on 15 carries and two scores.

Kash Bradley contributed to the Mavericks’ success with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first half.

The Hardrockers return to the field next Saturday in a road bout with New Mexico Highlands in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

“The focus has to be on us,” Flohr said. “We'll go back through and reevaluate where we're at. Then we’re going to take the 60 toughest guys that are willing to compete for a full 60 minutes against New Mexico Highlands.”