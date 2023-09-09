Mason Huskey ran for a three-yard touchdown to give Truman State a four-point lead over lSouth Dakota Mines with less than five minutes to play Saturday in Kirksville Missouri.

The Hardrockers took the lead four times in the contest, but the Bulldogs always had an answer.

Truman State held on defensively to secure 28-24 victory and hand Mines its first loss of the season.

The Bulldogs racked up 387 yards of total offense. Mines finished with 373 total yards and converted on 8 of 16 third downs.

The Hardrockers struck first on their opening possession with a 13-yard TD run by Jalen Frye. The score closed out a 15-play and 83-yard drive in 6:51.

Truman State answered back with a 1-yard run by Mason Huskey, to tie the game at 7-7 with 3:34

Mines' Jayden Johannsen connected a 10-yard pass to Ben Noland for another Mines touchdown early in the second to make it 14-7.

The Bulldogs tied the game again with a 3-yard TD run by Dylan Hair.

Before the end of the half, the Hardrockers marched 74 yards in 13 plays to connect on a 21-yard Connor Taylor field goal and take a 21-14 lead into the break.

Noland recorded eight receptions for 114 yards and a score in the first half.

Truman State scored the only touchdown in the third quarter on a 12-play, 81-yard drive, ending in a Nolan Hair 1-yard punch in. The Bulldogs took a 24-21 lead, heading into the fourth.

Johannsen threw to Noland for a 12-yard passing touchdown on a fourth down play with 10:25 to play, giving South Dakota Mines a 24-21 lead.

Truman State continued to answer and retook the lead for good on Huskey's touchdown run with 4:36 to play.

Johannsen threw for 276 yards on 27 of 38 passing with two touchdowns. Noland recorded 12 catches for 152 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Casey Knutsen tallied 12 tackles. Hunter Newsom and Jacob Schwab each recorded tackles for loss with Newsom's coming on a sack.

The Hardrockers head into RMAC play next week as they host Colorado Mesa at 1 p.m. Saturday at O'Harra Stadium.

-South Dakota Mines Athletic Communications contributed to this report