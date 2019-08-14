{{featured_button_text}}

Colorado School of Mines received nine of the 16 first-place votes and leads the way in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) 2019 Preseason Volleyball Coaches' Poll.

The coaches’ poll was voted on by all 16 head volleyball coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own institution. The Preseason Players to Watch were selected by each institution.

Black Hills state was ranked 10th (88 points), while Chadron State was rated 13th (63) and South Dakota School of Mines 15th (40).

RMAC Preseason Coaches Volleyball Poll

1. Colorado School of Mines (9);214

2. Colorado Mesa (4);209

3. Dixie State (3);204 

4. Regis;184

5. MSU Denver;173

6. Colorado Christian;152

7. UCCS;142

8. Fort Lewis;120

9. Adams State;99

10. Black Hills State;88

11. CSU-Pueblo;86

12. New Mexico Highlands;71

13. Chadron State;63

14. Westminster;48

15. South Dakota School of Mines; 40

16. Western;27

Preseason Players to Watch

Adams State

#5 Shannon Mulkey

#4 Mackenzie Swanson

 Black Hills State University

#15 Laurel Lech

#9 Madison Hoopman

 Chadron State College

#7 Chandler Hageman

#18 Ashton Burditt

Colorado Christian University

#17 Mariela Gonzalez

Colorado Mesa

#9 Kasie Gilfert

#5 Camille Smith

Colorado School of Mines

#12 Abby Tiesman

#18 Drew Stokes

CSU-Pueblo

#9 Page Heller

#16 Brooke Schilling

Dixie State

#6 Lauren Gammell

#13 Megan Treanor

Fort Lewis

#17 Tye Wedhorn

Metropolitan State University Denver

#8 Alyssa Kelling

#13 Kayla White

New Mexico Highlands University

#2 Celina Naranjo

#11 Taley Ferrari

Regis University

#8 Nikki Kennedy

#6 Silvia Basso

South Dakota Mines

#6 Dana Thomson

#12 Hannah Stevenson

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

#15 Josie Russell

#5 Hannah Ammerman

 Western

#9 Hanna Hendrickson

 Westminster College

#12 Audrey Green

