Colorado School of Mines received nine of the 16 first-place votes and leads the way in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) 2019 Preseason Volleyball Coaches' Poll.
The coaches’ poll was voted on by all 16 head volleyball coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own institution. The Preseason Players to Watch were selected by each institution.
Black Hills state was ranked 10th (88 points), while Chadron State was rated 13th (63) and South Dakota School of Mines 15th (40).
RMAC Preseason Coaches Volleyball Poll
1. Colorado School of Mines (9);214
2. Colorado Mesa (4);209
3. Dixie State (3);204
4. Regis;184
5. MSU Denver;173
6. Colorado Christian;152
7. UCCS;142
8. Fort Lewis;120
9. Adams State;99
10. Black Hills State;88
11. CSU-Pueblo;86
12. New Mexico Highlands;71
13. Chadron State;63
14. Westminster;48
15. South Dakota School of Mines; 40
16. Western;27
Preseason Players to Watch
Adams State
#5 Shannon Mulkey
#4 Mackenzie Swanson
Black Hills State University
#15 Laurel Lech
#9 Madison Hoopman
Chadron State College
#7 Chandler Hageman
#18 Ashton Burditt
Colorado Christian University
#17 Mariela Gonzalez
Colorado Mesa
#9 Kasie Gilfert
#5 Camille Smith
Colorado School of Mines
#12 Abby Tiesman
#18 Drew Stokes
CSU-Pueblo
#9 Page Heller
#16 Brooke Schilling
Dixie State
#6 Lauren Gammell
#13 Megan Treanor
Fort Lewis
#17 Tye Wedhorn
Metropolitan State University Denver
#8 Alyssa Kelling
#13 Kayla White
New Mexico Highlands University
#2 Celina Naranjo
#11 Taley Ferrari
Regis University
#8 Nikki Kennedy
#6 Silvia Basso
South Dakota Mines
#6 Dana Thomson
#12 Hannah Stevenson
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
#15 Josie Russell
#5 Hannah Ammerman
Western
#9 Hanna Hendrickson
Westminster College
#12 Audrey Green