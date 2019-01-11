Fraser Malcolm scored 26 points, but the Black Hills State men's basketball team fell to Colorado Christian 86-83, on Friday evening at the Young Center in Spearfish.
Malcolm led the Yellow Jackets (7-5, 6-2 RMAC) with 26 points, while Stefan Desnica had 11, and Dez Stoudamire and Antonio Capley each added 10 points.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair. BHSU led by six early, with 18 minutes to play in the first half, but the Cougars (3-11, 1-7 RMAC) used a 7-0 run to go up by one point.
At halftime BHSU led 44-38, but Colorado Christian outscored it 48-39 in the second half.
BHSU shot 58.2 percent from the field (32-for-55), while CCU was 54.8 percent from the floor (34-for-62).
Five Cougars scored in double figures, led by Jeremiah Hanson and Stefan Hackethal, who each put up 19 points. Jake Hornick had 16 points, Braxton Trucker had 14 and Justin Engesser had 13.
BHSU will look to bounce back against Regis today. The game is scheduled to tipoff at 6 p.m.
Regis tops Mines men
Behind 21 points from Jarred Brodbeck ,the Rangers topped the Hardrockers 79-66 at the King Center.
Christian Little had 17 for Regis, while Ryan Beisty had 11. The Rangers went 28-of-62 from the field for 45.2 percent.
Mines got 19 points from Mitchell Sueker, 18 from Allec Williams and 10 from Damani Hayes. The Hardrockers shot 25-of-63 for 39.7 percent.
Regis led 41-27 at halftime and the Hardrockers outscored the Rangers in the second half 39-38.
Mines, 6-10 overall and 3-5 in the RMAC. It will take on Colorado Christian at home Saturday.
Yellow Jacket women fall to Colorado Christian
Morgan Ham dropped 29 points, but the Black Hills State University women's basketball team fell, 73-61, to Colorado Christian on Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets (9-3, 5-3 RMAC) also got nine rebounds from Keely Bertram.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair, until Colorado Christian broke away with an 8-2 run to lead the Yellow Jackets. The Cougars kept the momentum to lead, 36-23, at the break.
BHSU opened the second half, stringing together a 10-0 run to bring the game within three and tied the game 38-38. Julia Seamans knocked in her first shot outside the paint for the Yellow Jackets to take the lead. Colorado Christian took back the lead in the fourth quarter, and eventually the game.
Jordan Baer led the Cougars with 23 points and nine rebounds. Following Baer, Sarah McGinley score 17 points for the Cougars.
The Yellow Jackets host Regis today.
Mines women fall to Regis
The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team went toe-to-toe against the Regis Friday night , but the visitors turned up the heat in the fourth quarter to slip away with a 62-49 victory.
Mines trailed by one point after the first quarter, 11-10, and went into halftime down by just two points, 25-23. The Rangers bettered the 'Rockers 12-9, in the third quarter and then cashed in for 25 points in the final frame while the home team tallied 17 points.
The Hardrockers had a little trouble getting the buckets to fall as they finished shooting 27.3 percent from the field making good on 15-of-55 attempts, including 9-24 from the three point line and converted 10-of-14 on free throws. The Hardrockers came down with 30 rebounds, recorded seven assists, four steals and three blocks.
The Lady Rangers finished with 23-57, including 5-20 from three-point range and 11-12 from the foul line. They grabbed 39 rebounds, six assists, eight steals and three blocks.
Individually for the 'Rockers, Sami Steffeck led the team with 13 points, (four 3-pointers), six rebounds, two assists and one block. Taylor Molstad added 11 markers, two rebounds and five assists. Cooper Courtney and Anna Haugan both contributed with eight points and Molly McCabe tacked on seven points.
For Regis, Emma Sterkel led the way with 17 points.
Mines is now 4-8 overall and 1-7 in the RMAC, it will take on Colorado Christian at home Saturday.