Colorado Mesa wins both RMAC basketball titles

Colorado Mesa earned the sweep Saturday night in the men's and women's Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference basketball title games.
In St. George, Utah, No. 4 seed Mesa defeated No. 3 seeded Colorado School of Mines to claim its first RMAC Tournament title, 69-61.
In Grand Junction, Colo., No. 1 seed Mesa won its second straight women's title, 60-48 over No. 3 seed Westminster.
In the men's title game, the trio of Tommy Nuno, Michael Skinner and Ethan Richardson led the charge for the Mavericks as they combined for 55 of Colorado Mesa’s 69 points. Nuno also posted a double-double with 15 rebounds to go along with his point total. On the Orediggers’ side, Mason Baker led the way with 18 points as well as Kobi Betts and Brendan Sullivan scoring 12 and 11 points respectively.
The Mavericks will receive an automatic bid to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Tournament. The RMAC teams will find out their seed and opponents as he 64-team field will be announced Sunday at 4 p.m. MST during the NCAA Selection Show.
In the women's title game, the Mavericks’ Kylyn Rigsby earned MVP following a 24-point, three assist one rebound showing in the finals. Rigsby scored all 13 of the Mavericks points in the first quarter of play. Colorado Mesa took a 32-25 advantage into halftime but watched their lead slip away as the Griffins outscored them 16-6 in the third quarter. Down 38-41 after 30 minutes of play, the Mavericks responded well in the fourth. They regained the lead and extended it to as many as 12 in the final minute of the game. Colorado Mesa ended the championship game by outscoring the Griffins 22-7 in the fourth quarter.
Daniella Turner of Colorado Mesa ended with 19 points and three rebounds, three steals and an assist. Her and Turner combined for 43-of-60 points for the Mavericks.
The Mavericks will receive an automatic bid to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Tournament. The RMAC teams will find out their seed and opponents as the 64-team field will be announced Sunday at 8 p.m. during the NCAA Selection Show.
2020 RMAC Women’s Basketball All-Tournament Team
MVP - Kylyn Rigsby, CMU
Sydni Brandon, CMU
Daniella Turner, CMU
Sophie Anderson, CMU
Mariah Martin, WC
Sarah McGinley, WC
Made Loftus, DSU
Sammy Van Sickle, CSM
2020 RMAC Men’s Basketball All-Tournament Team
MVP: Tommy Nuno, CMU
Michael Skinner, CMU
Jared Small, CMU
Ethan Richardson, CMU
Ben Boone, CSM
Michael Glen, CSM
Jack Pagenkopf, Dixie State
Allec Williams, SDSMT