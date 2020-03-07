Colorado Mesa wins both RMAC basketball titles
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Colorado Mesa wins both RMAC basketball titles

{{featured_button_text}}
SD Mines BHSU MBK 20200228

South Dakota Mines guard Allec Williams goes up for a shot on Black Hills State’s Trey Whitley (3) during their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Feb. 28 at Goodell Gymnasium in Rapid City. Williams was named to the All RMAC tournament team.

 Jeff Easton Journal staff

Colorado Mesa earned the sweep Saturday night in the men's and women's Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference basketball title games.

In St. George, Utah,  No. 4 seed Mesa defeated No. 3 seeded Colorado School of Mines to claim its first RMAC Tournament title, 69-61.

In Grand Junction, Colo., No. 1 seed Mesa won its second straight women's title, 60-48 over No. 3 seed Westminster.

In the men's title game, the trio of Tommy Nuno, Michael Skinner and Ethan Richardson led the charge for the Mavericks as they combined for 55 of Colorado Mesa’s 69 points. Nuno also posted a double-double with 15 rebounds to go along with his point total. On the Orediggers’ side, Mason Baker led the way with 18 points as well as Kobi Betts and Brendan Sullivan scoring 12 and 11 points respectively.

The Mavericks will receive an automatic bid to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Tournament. The RMAC teams will find out their seed and opponents as he 64-team field will be announced Sunday at 4 p.m. MST during the NCAA Selection Show.

In the women's title game, the Mavericks’ Kylyn Rigsby earned MVP following a 24-point, three assist one rebound showing in the finals. Rigsby scored all 13 of the Mavericks points in the first quarter of play. Colorado Mesa took a 32-25 advantage into halftime but watched their lead slip away as the Griffins outscored them 16-6 in the third quarter. Down 38-41 after 30 minutes of play, the Mavericks responded well in the fourth. They regained the lead and extended it to as many as 12 in the final minute of the game. Colorado Mesa ended the championship game by outscoring the Griffins 22-7 in the fourth quarter.

Daniella Turner of Colorado Mesa ended with 19 points and three rebounds, three steals and an assist. Her and Turner combined for 43-of-60 points for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks will receive an automatic bid to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Tournament. The RMAC teams will find out their seed and opponents as the 64-team field will be announced Sunday at 8 p.m. during the NCAA Selection Show.

2020 RMAC Women’s Basketball All-Tournament Team

MVP - Kylyn Rigsby, CMU

Sydni Brandon, CMU

Daniella Turner, CMU

Sophie Anderson, CMU

Mariah Martin, WC

Sarah McGinley, WC

Made Loftus, DSU

Sammy Van Sickle, CSM

2020 RMAC Men’s Basketball All-Tournament Team

MVP: Tommy Nuno, CMU

Michael Skinner, CMU

Jared Small, CMU

Ethan Richardson, CMU

Ben Boone, CSM

Michael Glen, CSM

Jack Pagenkopf, Dixie State

Allec Williams, SDSMT

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News