Colorado Mesa wins both RMAC basketball titles

Colorado Mesa earned the sweep Saturday night in the men's and women's Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference basketball title games.

In St. George, Utah, No. 4 seed Mesa defeated No. 3 seeded Colorado School of Mines to claim its first RMAC Tournament title, 69-61.

In Grand Junction, Colo., No. 1 seed Mesa won its second straight women's title, 60-48 over No. 3 seed Westminster.

In the men's title game, the trio of Tommy Nuno, Michael Skinner and Ethan Richardson led the charge for the Mavericks as they combined for 55 of Colorado Mesa’s 69 points. Nuno also posted a double-double with 15 rebounds to go along with his point total. On the Orediggers’ side, Mason Baker led the way with 18 points as well as Kobi Betts and Brendan Sullivan scoring 12 and 11 points respectively.

The Mavericks will receive an automatic bid to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Tournament. The RMAC teams will find out their seed and opponents as he 64-team field will be announced Sunday at 4 p.m. MST during the NCAA Selection Show.