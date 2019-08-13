{{featured_button_text}}
100818-spt-soccer001

South Dakota School of Mines' Justin Barkow dribbles the ball during the Hardrockers game against Dixie State last season at Sioux Park Stadium.

 Journal file photo

Colorado School of Mines was picked as the preseason favorites for both the men's and women's soccer divisions in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Tuesday.

The coaches’ poll was voted on by all 12 head men’s and 14 women's soccer coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own institution. 

Colorado Mines finished with 10 of the 12-first-lace votes in the men's division and 120 points. Westminster, with one first-place vote, was second with 104 points, followed by Colorado Mesa with 103 points and Regis, with one first-place vote and 96 points. South Dakota School of Mines was 10th with 24 points.

In the women's division, Colorado Mines got 13 of the 14-first-place votes and 169 points. Colorado Colorado Springs received the other first-place vote and stands second with 151 points, followed by Dixie State with 129 points, MSU Denver with 122 points and Regis with 120 points.

Black Hill State was 14th with 20 points.

RMAC Men's Soccer Coaches Poll

1. Colorado School of Mines (10);120

2. Westminster (1);104

3. Colorado Mesa;103

4. Regis (1);96

5. UCCS;72

6. Fort Lewis;67

7. Dixie State;66

8. MSU Denver: 57

9. CSU-Pueblo: 43

10. SD School of Mines; 24

T-11: Colorado Christian;20

T-11: Adams State;20

Preseason Players to Watch

Adams State

#2 Dylan Udero, #9 Ruben Molinar

Colorado Christian University

#18 Jonah Mammen

Colorado Mesa

#7 Lawan Abary, #3 Peter Vandam

Colorado School of Mines

#3 Jason Zobott, #10 Ford Edwards

CSU-Pueblo

#4 Michael Chism, #19 Marvin Zajonz

Dixie State

#7 Moises Medina, #1 Zach Nelson

Fort Lewis

#1 Peter Byrne, #7 Ty Lang

Metropolitan State University Denver

#7 Yannick Schad, #11 Jaime Gutierrez

Regis University

#21 Porter Milner, #10 Luca Kother

South Dakota Mines

#5 Justin Barkow, #4 Owen Winger

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

#10 Alex VonHolle, #23 Aaron Haefner

Women

Coaches Poll (first-place votes)

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

1. Colorado School of Mines (13);169

2. UCCS (1);151 

3. Dixie State;129

4. MSU Denver;122

5. Regis;120

6. Westminster;114

7. CSU-Pueblo;91

8. Fort Lewis;87

9. Colorado Mesa;84

10. Colorado Christian;75

11. Western;56

12. Adams State;35

13. New Mexico Highlands;22

14. Black Hills State;19

Preseason Players to Watch

Adams State

#10 Diana Cerillo, #26 Payton Billingham

Black Hills State University

#11 Rose Miller, #8 Katie Nielson

Colorado Christian University

#24 Amanda Lopez

Colorado Mesa

#2 Ryanne Parker, #10 Alexis Allard

Colorado School of Mines

#00 Shannon Mooney

CSU-Pueblo,

#25 Cara Siegel, #13 Sabrina Bridwell

Dixie State

Whitley Johns, Kilee Lamb-Allsop

Fort Lewis

#21 Katie Smith, #24 Emma Patron

Metropolitan State University Denver

#0 Erica Torres, #10 Brooklynn Mooney

New Mexico Highlands University

#8 Carly Griego, #2 Nitza Rodriguez

Regis University

#15 Tori Rinsem, #5 Emily Ramos

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

#16 Caitlin Esterle, #7 Savannah Mills

Western

#15 Megan Wheelock, #4 Amy Hargrove, #20 Andrea Grillo

Westminster

#1 Hillary Weixler, #4 Aimee Kurfurst

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags