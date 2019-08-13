Colorado School of Mines was picked as the preseason favorites for both the men's and women's soccer divisions in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Tuesday.
The coaches’ poll was voted on by all 12 head men’s and 14 women's soccer coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own institution.
Colorado Mines finished with 10 of the 12-first-lace votes in the men's division and 120 points. Westminster, with one first-place vote, was second with 104 points, followed by Colorado Mesa with 103 points and Regis, with one first-place vote and 96 points. South Dakota School of Mines was 10th with 24 points.
In the women's division, Colorado Mines got 13 of the 14-first-place votes and 169 points. Colorado Colorado Springs received the other first-place vote and stands second with 151 points, followed by Dixie State with 129 points, MSU Denver with 122 points and Regis with 120 points.
Black Hill State was 14th with 20 points.
RMAC Men's Soccer Coaches Poll
1. Colorado School of Mines (10);120
2. Westminster (1);104
3. Colorado Mesa;103
4. Regis (1);96
5. UCCS;72
6. Fort Lewis;67
7. Dixie State;66
8. MSU Denver: 57
9. CSU-Pueblo: 43
10. SD School of Mines; 24
T-11: Colorado Christian;20
T-11: Adams State;20
Preseason Players to Watch
Adams State
#2 Dylan Udero, #9 Ruben Molinar
Colorado Christian University
#18 Jonah Mammen
Colorado Mesa
#7 Lawan Abary, #3 Peter Vandam
Colorado School of Mines
#3 Jason Zobott, #10 Ford Edwards
CSU-Pueblo
#4 Michael Chism, #19 Marvin Zajonz
Dixie State
#7 Moises Medina, #1 Zach Nelson
Fort Lewis
#1 Peter Byrne, #7 Ty Lang
Metropolitan State University Denver
#7 Yannick Schad, #11 Jaime Gutierrez
Regis University
#21 Porter Milner, #10 Luca Kother
South Dakota Mines
#5 Justin Barkow, #4 Owen Winger
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
#10 Alex VonHolle, #23 Aaron Haefner
Women
Coaches Poll (first-place votes)
1. Colorado School of Mines (13);169
2. UCCS (1);151
3. Dixie State;129
4. MSU Denver;122
5. Regis;120
6. Westminster;114
7. CSU-Pueblo;91
8. Fort Lewis;87
9. Colorado Mesa;84
10. Colorado Christian;75
11. Western;56
12. Adams State;35
13. New Mexico Highlands;22
14. Black Hills State;19
Preseason Players to Watch
Adams State
#10 Diana Cerillo, #26 Payton Billingham
Black Hills State University
#11 Rose Miller, #8 Katie Nielson
Colorado Christian University
#24 Amanda Lopez
Colorado Mesa
#2 Ryanne Parker, #10 Alexis Allard
Colorado School of Mines
#00 Shannon Mooney
CSU-Pueblo,
#25 Cara Siegel, #13 Sabrina Bridwell
Dixie State
Whitley Johns, Kilee Lamb-Allsop
Fort Lewis
#21 Katie Smith, #24 Emma Patron
Metropolitan State University Denver
#0 Erica Torres, #10 Brooklynn Mooney
New Mexico Highlands University
#8 Carly Griego, #2 Nitza Rodriguez
Regis University
#15 Tori Rinsem, #5 Emily Ramos
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
#16 Caitlin Esterle, #7 Savannah Mills
Western
#15 Megan Wheelock, #4 Amy Hargrove, #20 Andrea Grillo
Westminster
#1 Hillary Weixler, #4 Aimee Kurfurst