Comet boys cruise past New Underwood

The Rapid City Christian boys’ basketball team had little trouble Thursday as it bounced back from a four-game losing skid to pick up a 65-29 win over New Underwood Thursday night at Hart Ranch.

Mitch Heidecker paced the Comets with 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Sam Schlabach added 12 points, five rebounds and five steals.

Payton Causey chipped in with nine points and five assists for Rapid City Christian.

Dusty Merchen led the Tigers with nine points.

The Comets (9-9) will host Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday, while New Underwood (8-10) hosts White River today at 5 p.m.

RED CLOUD 66, STURGIS 50: Red Cloud won its second game in a row with a victory over the Scoopers in Sturgis on Thursday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Red Cloud (14-5) will play at Bennett County in its regular season finale on Monday, while the Scoopers (5-12) play at Douglas on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

RED CLOUD 73, STURGIS 29: The Crusaders jumped ahead early and earned a win over the Scoopers on Thursday.