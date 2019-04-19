The Rapid City Christian boys' tennis team came up a bit short with two road contests Thursday against Harrisburg and Lennox in Harrisburg.
Harrisburg edged the Comets 5-4, with Lennox also holding a 5-4 win over Rapid City Christian as well.
No other results were made available.
Rapid City Christian returns to action Monday with a dual against Rapid City Central at 4 p.m. at Parkview. The Comets and Cobblers will compete in the Rapid City Invitational Thursday through Saturday.
High school baseball
Douglas falls twice to Brookings
Brookings continued its Rapid City run with a pair of wins over Douglas Friday at McKeague Field.
The Bobcats blasted the Patriots 35-2 in the first game, before taking a 7-3 victory in a much more competitive second game.
In the first game, Brookings had 25 hits and scored 14 runs in the second and 12 more in the third. Caden Wright and Parker Rykhus both had four hits in the contest, Rykhus had six RBI and Wright four runs batted in.
Noah User had two hits for Douglas.
In the second game, the Bobcats scored two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh for the win.
Rhett Zelinsky and Tanner Shepardson had tow hits each for Brookings, while Colton Tipton, Willie Moffit and Brad Anderson all had two hits for the Patriots.
Brookings, which split with Rapid City Central Thursday, is 5-4 and will be at Rapid City Stevens today at 11 a.m., while Douglas, 0-13, faces St. Thomas More Tuesday.
College golf
BHSU women at RMAC Championships
The Black Hills State University golf team is set to compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships. The three-day tournament begins Sunday in Chandler, Arizona.
The Yellow Jackets enter the conference tournament after competing in two spring tournaments. Adrianna Weeldreyer was the top BHSU finisher in both competitions. Taryn Mayer and Hayley Franke will be returning to compete at the RMAC Championships, while Gracie Johnson and Katherine Welniak will be making their first appearance for BHSU at the tournament.
The tournament will also include men's play at Ocotillo Golf Resort. The format for this event will include a shotgun start for all three rounds. The men's tournament tees off Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on the white course, while the women will get underway just before 11 a.m. on the blue course.
Round 2 begins Monday just after 6:30 a.m. for the men on the white and gold courses. The women's second rounds tee off around 7 a.m. on the same courses from the previous day, shooting from blue to white. The final rounds will follow the same structure as Day 2.