Rapid City Christian senior Kayla Clewley felt right at home when she went to Colorado Christian College in Denver on a basketball recruiting trip.
So much so that she signed a letter-of-intent to be a Cougar beginning the 2019-2020 school year.
"I had a lot of offers, but Colorado Christian stuck out to me because of the behavior of the students and of the faculty. They are very personable and they chose the same world that I chose. I didn't want to have to defend my faith," she said after signing Monday afternoon at the RCCH gymnasium.
It also doesn't hurt that Colorado Christian is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference that includes area teams South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State University.
She'll be making a trip back to the Black Hills to play at least once a year to play.
At the same time, Clewley said her parents told her she needed to go where she wanted to go.
"They said, 'We'd like you to be close and be able to see some of your games, but if you feel like you have to go somewhere further, that's okay,'" she said. "That did play a part, but it was just the feeling of the school. It is just like another RCC (Rapid City Christian)."
Clewley said she had a choice to play volleyball or basketball in college, but it came down to the school she wanted to attend. She said she intends to major in outdoor learning and biology to become a wildlife biologist.
Clewley, a 6-foot-3 post, said she has been preparing to get ready for college basketball.
"I know I'm not the biggest or I'm not the tallest once I get to college, so I have been training with my brother (Ian) and my dad (Colt), who is obviously bigger than me and can push me around," she said.