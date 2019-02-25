The Rapid City Christian girls basketball team opened the postseason with a big win as it edged Lead-Deadwood 47-45 in the first round of the Region 8A playoffs in Lead on Monday night.
Although the game was close throughout, the Comets pulled away in the second half and held off a late comeback attempt to win its first playoff game since joining Class A.
Rapid City Christian jumped out to an early 8-7 lead as Olivia Kieffer took control and scored all eight of her team’s first quarter points.
The Golddiggers battled back in the second quarter and eventually took an 18-15 advantage into the half.
After retaking the lead at 31-27 at the end of the third quarter, the Comets carried an 11 point advantage into the final minutes of the fourth.
Lead-Deadwood wasn't quite done yet, though, as it cut down that advantage to one point, before Christian was able to hit a free throw with seconds remaining.
The Golddiggers had one more chance to tie or win the game with six seconds remaining in regulation but fell just short.
Keiffer led the way for the Comets with 28 points, 15 of which she scored in the opening half. Skylar Armendariz chipped in with nine points, all of which came on 3-point shots in the second half.
Anna Campbell paced Lead-Deadwood with 24 points, 14 rebounds, six steals and four blocks. Natalie Janssen added 11 rebounds and six steals for the Golddiggers, while Blake Mehlberg had 11 points.
Rapid City Christian (11-10) will play top seeded Belle Fourche on Thursday, while Lead-Deadwood’s season ends at 12-9.
HILL CITY 44, CUSTER 23: Hill City jumped out to a 21-12 lead at the half on its way to picking up a win over Custer in the opening round of the Region 8A tournament.
The Rangers were led in scoring by Kadyn Comer, who finished with 14 points, while Josey Wahlstrom led the Wildcats with seven.
Hill City (15-6) will take on St. Thomas More in the next round, while Custer finished the season at 7-14.
ST. THOMAS MORE 54, HOT SPRINGS 18: The Cavaliers kicked off the playoffs by cruising to an easy win over Hot Springs.
No other information was made available for this game.
St. Thomas More (16-6) hosts Hill City on Thursday, while the Bison close out the season at 2-18.
Region 7A
RED CLOUD 73, LITTLE WOUND 47: Red Cloud pulled away in the third quarter as it advanced to the semifinal round of the Region 7A tournament.
The Crusaders took a 32-25 lead into the half, before outscoring the Mustangs 27-10 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Maya Franks led Red Cloud with 16 points; Stevi Fallis added 14 points and Kianna Big Crow finished with 11.
Eva Bull Bear paced Little Wound with 17 points and six rebounds.
The Crusaders (14-7) will play top seeded Winner in the next round on Thursday, while the Mustangs close out the season at 9-11.
Pine Ridge, Todd County advance in 7A
Both the Pine Ridge and Todd County teams advanced to the second round of the Region 7A playoffs with wins on Monday night.
The Thorpes pushed its way into the next round with a 67-51 win over St. Francis Indian, while the Falcons ran past Bennett County for a 68-15 victory in their first round matchup.
Pine Ridge (15-6) and Todd County (19-2) will face off in the next round of the playoffs on Thursday night.
Boys Basketball
Region 7B
CRAZY HORSE 92, EDGEMONT 74: Crazy Horse outscored Edgemont 55-39 in the second half as it advanced to the next round of the playoffs.
Mateo Whirlwind Horse led the Chiefs with 32 points, Montayne Quiver added 19 points and Preston Hawkins finished with 12.
Taylor Simons paced the Moguls with 30 points, eight boards and six steals.
Kaleb Darrow had 21 points and six assists for Edgemont, while Ryan Simons had 14 points.
Crazy Horse (8-12) will play White River tonight at 5 p.m., while the Moguls close out the season at 10-11.
Wall and Oelrichs move on
The Eagles and Tigers punched their tickets to the next round of the Region 7B playoffs with victories over New Underwood and Philip.
Wall had little trouble with New Underwood en route to a 76-44 win, while Oelrichs defeated the Scotties 76-51.
The Eagles (7-14) will play at Jones County tonight, while the Tigers travel to Lower Brule. Both games will start at 5 p.m.
New Underwood closes out the season at 4-15 and the Scotties finish at 2-18.