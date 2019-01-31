The Rapid City Christian boys' basketball team got a tough encounter with Kadoka Area before earning a 57-48 win over the Kougars Thursday night at Hart Ranch.
Kadoka Area led for much of the first half, up 15-12 at the end of the first and 26-22 at halftime. The Comets outscored the Kougars 19-9 in the third to take the lead.
Zane Schlabach led Rapid City Christian with 16 points, followed by Jack Roisum with 12 and Levi Vanden Bos with eight.
TJ Hamar led Kadoka Area with 15 points, followed by Kaelan Block with 11 and 10-each from Marcus Herber and Richard Lamont.
The Comets, 10-2, are at Chadron, Neb., tonight, while Kadoka Area, 7-7. hosts Wall tonight.
EDGEMONT 57, HAY SPRINGS, NEB., 55: Caleb Simons scored 34 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Moguls held off the Hawks Thursday in Hay Springs.
Simons scored 20 points in the third as the Moguls bounced back from 29-22 halftime deficit.
Ryan Simons finished with 10 points and four steals for Edgemont, while Kaleb Darrow scored eight points and had 11 assists.
Logan Decoste scored 17 points for Hay Springs, 6-13, and Trent Reed added 13 points.
Edgemont, 9-7 hosts Guernesy-Sunrise, Wyo., Thursday.
TIMBER LAKE 76, DUPREE 22: The Panthers led 38-8 after one period in the rout of the Tigers Thursday in the first round of the Little Moreau Conference tournament.
Brayden PayPay led Timber Lake, 10-2, with 14 points, followed by Matt Jewett with 12 and Tucker Kraft with 11.
Ford Treversie and Floyd Treversie both scored eight points for Dupree, 1-12.
Girls basketball
NEW UNDERWOOD 59, JONES COUNTY 30: The Tigers led 33-11 at halftime for the big win Thursday night.
Jaedyn Finkbeiner led New Underwood with 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Lexi Ballard scored 20 points.
Emily Jacobs scored eight points for Jones County.
New Underwood, 13-2 is at Lyman Saturday, while Jones County, 0-12, faces Iroquois in Highmore on Saturday.
KADOKA AREA 75, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 53: The Lady Kougars pulled away in the third for the win over the Lady Comets Thursday at Hart Ranch.
Kadoka Area led 34-25 at halftime and 56-37 going into the fourth.
Kaylee Eisenbraun led Kadoka Area with 32 points and Lavin Bendt added 15.
Olivia Kieffer led Rapid City Christian with 19 points an Abby Pierce scored 11.
Kadoka Area, 11-4, hosts Wall tonight and Rapid City Christian, 7-8, is at Chadron, Neb., tonight.
LEMMON 60, HARDING COUNTY 32: The Cowgirls rolled to the big win over the Ranchers Thursday night in Lemmon.
Lemmon led 47-20 going into the fourth period.
Tayte Kohn paced the Cowgirls with 21 points, followed by 13 points from Tally Katus.
Logan Kautzman scored 16 points for Harding County.
Lemmon, 7-8, is at Grant County, N.D., Monday, while Harding County, 2-11, is at McIntosh Monday.
WRESTLING
STURGIS 54, SPEARFISH 19: The Scoopers picked up the big rivalry dual win over the Spartans Thursday night in Spearfish.
Sturgis is at the Huron Invitational Feb. 9, while Spearfish is at the Black Hills Conference Tournament Feb. 9 in Hill City.