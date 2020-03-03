Comets start hot and run past cold 'Diggers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s tough to play a team again this quickly,” Golddigger coach Travis Rogers said referring to last Thursday night’s game — a 72-37 Comet victory. “We usually handle the pressure pretty well since we have a couple of pretty decent guards, but that hurt us in the first quarter. But we didn’t shoot the ball very well, and they shot really well and that was the difference.”

Buckets by TK Rainey and Stulken, and a 3-pointer by Mekieh Hon comprised Lead-Deadwood’s first-half scoring from the field as Rapid City Christian carried a 37-11 lead into the break.

An 13-3 Rapid City Christian run to open the third quarter expanded the lead to 50-14 before Comet coach Kyle Courtney cleared the bench with 1:55 remaining.

“We forced the pace a little bit with our press and were able to get out in transition and score some baskets early, and that was key,” Courtney said. “We have struggled against zones for much of the year, but toward the end of the season we’ve been doing a lot better. I’m proud of the kids making the extra pass against the zone. And when the ball goes in, the confidence goes up, but I think the extra pass was important and the kids did that well tonight.”

Roisum led Christian in scoring with 19 points and Asbridge chipped in with 11 points in a balanced Comets attack.