Comets start hot and run past cold 'Diggers

Rapid City Christian capitalized on torrid shooting and an opportunistic man-to-man full-court press to jump out to a big first-quarter lead and cruise thereafter to a 66-21 victory over an out-gunned Lead-Deadwood squad in Region 8A Boys tournament play on Tuesday night at Hart Ranch.
Senior guard Jack Roisum had the hot hand early knocking down two first period 3-pointers and converting a steal into an easy bucket as the Comets raced out to a 21-2 first-quarter advantage.
“We came out and made a few mistakes, but we kept moving the ball and playing together as a team,” Roisum said of their success against a Golddigger zone. “We knew they play mostly zone. They played a little man against us before, but we were expecting the zone early and were prepared.”
In addition to Roisum’s eight-point period, 6-foot-4 senior Terrance Asbridge added seven points, converting low post opportunities while dominating on the glass as well.
“Everybody was talking with each other, moving the ball around and finding the open guy, and I had some space inside,” Asbridge said. “And we rebounded well as a team. Everybody blocked out their guy, and I was able to get my hands on a few more, but it was definitely a team effort to get all those rebounds.”
Though the Comets cooled off a bit in the second period, Lead-Deadwood continued to struggle going over six and a half minutes before senior Jordy Stulken added a free throw with 6:47 remaining in the second frame.
“It’s tough to play a team again this quickly,” Golddigger coach Travis Rogers said referring to last Thursday night’s game — a 72-37 Comet victory. “We usually handle the pressure pretty well since we have a couple of pretty decent guards, but that hurt us in the first quarter. But we didn’t shoot the ball very well, and they shot really well and that was the difference.”
Buckets by TK Rainey and Stulken, and a 3-pointer by Mekieh Hon comprised Lead-Deadwood’s first-half scoring from the field as Rapid City Christian carried a 37-11 lead into the break.
An 13-3 Rapid City Christian run to open the third quarter expanded the lead to 50-14 before Comet coach Kyle Courtney cleared the bench with 1:55 remaining.
“We forced the pace a little bit with our press and were able to get out in transition and score some baskets early, and that was key,” Courtney said. “We have struggled against zones for much of the year, but toward the end of the season we’ve been doing a lot better. I’m proud of the kids making the extra pass against the zone. And when the ball goes in, the confidence goes up, but I think the extra pass was important and the kids did that well tonight.”
Roisum led Christian in scoring with 19 points and Asbridge chipped in with 11 points in a balanced Comets attack.
Hon led Lead-Deadwood with four points, and five others added three points apiece.
With the victory, Rapid City Christian (12-9) will travel to St. Thomas More on Friday (7 p.m.) to take on the Cavaliers, with the winner advancing to next Tuesday night’s SoDak 16 play. Lead-Deadwood closes out the season with a 6-15 record.
“St. Thomas More is No. 1 in the state for a reason, and we have all the respect in the world for Coach Hollenbeck and his program,” Courtney said. “They are the benchmark for every other team. We are going to have to shoot the ball well, and they probably aren’t is the truth of it. We have to go out and play basketball like we’ve been playing, play loose and hard, and see what we can do.”