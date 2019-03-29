With Rapid City Stevens and St. Thomas More having completed West River Invite tennis play on Thursday, the spotlight was on the three other area tennis programs on Friday as Rapid City Christian, Rapid City Central and Spearfish completed tournament play.
Rapid City Christian did so most impressively with wins over Aberdeen Central (5-4) and Spearfish (6-3) on a day when play was moved indoors —Arrowhead Country Club courts and Tennis Center of the Black Hills — due to the inclement weather.
The Comets opened play bright and early (7:30 a.m. start) with an Aberdeen Central team that had posted two wins on Thursday’s opening day of play.
“We had and won some tough matches and, in the past, we might not have pulled those out, but this year the boys are playing very competitively in those situations,” Rapid City Christian coach Sterling Greni said. “And it was a whole team effort. We just didn’t have one or two players step up, we had guys all the way to flight six play competitively.”
Tom Postma and David Greni, the flight 1 and 2 players respectively, keyed the Comet win as each won their singles matches, and then teamed up to earn a victory in No. 1 doubles.
“We got off to a really good start and got a large lead, and then towards the end, we kind of lost focus,” Postma said of his team’s 10-6 win over the Golden Eagle duo of Nic Allen and Alex Tennant. “But fortunately, we were able to up our play and come back to win the match.”
The Comet twosome won three of four doubles matches in the tournament, losing only to the Stevens tandem of Dawson Segrist and Michael Tang on Thursday.
Other winners for the Comets in the Aberdeen Central dual were Drake Beckloff (flight 3 singles) and Eli Goddard (5 singles).
Rapid City Christian (3-1) wrapped up play with a 6-3 win over Spearfish in the last match of the day at Arrowhead as the Comets won four of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches.
In singles, Postma defeated Tim Doerges 10-2 in flight 1 play, Greni overpowered Jenson Damberg 10-0 in flight 2, Drake Beckloff bested Ty Sieber 10-0 in flight 3, and Nathan Schlauger topped Braden Yackley 10-3 in flight 4. Doubles winners for the Comets included Postma/Greni in flight 1, and Beckloff/Schlauger in flight 2.
Spartan wins came via a couple of tie-breakers in singles: Rudy Isburg over Eli Goddard in flight 5 singles, and Brock Bacon over Joseph Schneller in flight 6. And a flight 3 doubles win by Isburg/Bacon.
Earlier in the day, Spearfish won four of six singles matches (flights 3-6) and two doubles (flights 2 & 3) to upend Rapid City Central, 6-3, at the Tennis Center of the Black Hills.
Singles winners for the Spartans were Tyler Huber (10-6 over Taite Sumption in flight 3), Ty Sieber (10-5 over Noah Gire at 4), Braden Yackley (10-4 over Matt Cuny at 5), and Rudy Isburg (10-3 over Rhett Svarstad at 6). In doubles, Huber and Yackley defeated Sumption/Gire 10-6 in flight 2, and Isburg and Brock Bacon were 10-1 winners over Svarstad/Cuny in flight 3.
“I saw a lot of improvement in their technique,” Spartan coach Doug Dexheimer said. “They are staying calmer, thinking through the shots and being able to do a little better problem solving, so I’m very happy with what I’m seeing today. To see the improvement in these first matches for the guys when we haven’t had as much court time as we would like is definitely encouraging.”
For Rapid City Central, the lights shown brightest at the top of the Cobbler lineup as seniors Pacey Nelson (No. 1) and Dylan Pederson (No. 2) won highly competitive singles matches, Nelson 10-7 over Doerges, and Pederson 10-6 over Jensen Damberg.
“I got up earlier, and thankfully when he started to come back, I was able to bounce back and end it,” Nelson said of his win. “I think my serve was probably the difference. It is a big part of my game. The last few years it has been kind of iffy at times, but this year I’m more consistent and feeling good about it.”
Nelson and Pederson were double winners in the Spearfish dual as they edged Doerges and Damberg, 11-9 (7-3), in flight 1 doubles.
“We ended up coming back from behind after picking up some momentum and coming back to even it up,” Pederson said. “It went back and forth in each game after that before we were able to squeeze it out in the tie-breaker. I think we just started to be more consistent and were able to get a lot of first serves in and be more aggressive and get up to the net and place shots.”
The Cobblers duo wasn’t as fortunate in the team’s final dual of the weekend, a 9-0 loss to Aberdeen Central. Nelson fell to Nic Allen (10-1) while Pederson dropped a 10-0 decision to Alex Tennant.
Idle on Friday, Rapid City Stevens (2-0) posted the only undefeated record of the dual while St. Thomas more, idle as well, completed play at 0-1 with a suspended play match against Rapid City Central to be completed on Monday at Parkview. Rapid City Christian and Aberdeen Central finished with matching 3-1 marks while Spearfish finished at 1-3, and Rapid City Central wrapped up the weekend at 0-3 awaiting the outcome of the STM match.