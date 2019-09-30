Chandler Comfort and Alyssa Lockhart won all-around titles and the Black Hills State women’s rodeo team placed first at the Iowa Central Triton Stampede that took place over the weekend in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Lockhart, who also took first in breakaway roping, scored 275 points to take the women’s all-around, while Comfort did the same in the men’s with 235 all-around points.
Black Hills State’s Cashae McGee was the reserve all-around winner on the women’s side. McGee finished second in barrel racing with a combined time of 29.26 seconds for two runs.
In the men’s rodeo, Tanner Fite had a total time of 24.0 seconds on two head to win the tie-down roping title. Comfort was half of the winning team-roping team with a time of :15.3 on two.
Second-place finishes went to Courtney Peters, breakaway roping; Lockhart, goat tying; and Tayte Goodman, saddle bronc.
Next up for Black Hills State is the Iowa State Cyclone Stampede in Ames. Iowa, on Oct. 18-19.
Yellow Jackets shut out by Dixie State
Dixie State stayed unbeaten in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play as the Trailblazers defeated Black Hills State 4-0 win women’s soccer action Sunday.
Tess Donaldson scored in the 15th minute, Zoe Clark notched a goal in the 38th minute and Jaci Cook found the back of the net just before halftime as Dixie State jumped ahead 3-0 by the break. Alexa Ashton scored 35 seconds into the second half to close scoring.
The Trailblazers (4-1-2, 2-0-1 RMAC) outshot Black Hills State 29-2 and got 14 shots on goal.
The Yellow Jackets (1-6-1, 1-2-1 RMAC) return to action Friday when they host Western Colorado at 7 p.m. in Spearfish.