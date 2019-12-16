Former Black Hills State University offensive lineman Josh Breske returns to the Yellow Jackets as the program's 29th head coach, BHSU athletics director Jhett Albers announced Monday.
“Coach Breske is the complete package. He brings a strong knowledge of the game, tremendous recruiting connections, experience from highly successful programs with talented mentors, and possesses an unmatched passion to serve as the next leader for the Yellow Jacket football program,” said Albers. “We can’t wait to work with Josh and we welcome him and his family to the community of Spearfish, the campus of Black Hills State University, and the Yellow Jacket family.”
Breske was a standout member of the BHSU offensive line from 2005-2009. During his time as an athlete, he started all four years garnering three DAC All-Conference awards and two NAIA All-American honors. The two-time captain lead his team to two DAC championships and two NAIA playoff appearances.
“My wife and I are so excited to be coming home to Spearfish. Black Hills State has always been such a memorable place for us. I’m extremely honored to join such a rich history of phenomenal coaches,” said Breske. “I want to thank the administration at BH, namely our Athletic Director Jhett Albers for believing in me. I am confident that we can turn the tide of Yellow Jacket football and am eager to begin.”
Breske returns to the Yellow Jackets after serving for three years as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at the NCAA Division II Lindenwood University. The Lions were 17-18 during his three year stint with the 2019 season ending in a NCAA playoff berth and a 9-4 record.
Lindenwood head coach Jed Stugart has coached with Breske since they were at USF. He said Breske possesses the unique and special qualities to make a great head coach.
“Josh was a great O-line coach and was instrumental to the success we had offensively," Stugart said. "He has a real passion about Black Hills State and, through his great relationship building skills, will be able to inspire that sense of passion in his team, the campus, and community.”
Prior to Lindenwood, Breske was at the University of Sioux Falls serving at the tight ends coach in 2014 and 2015 and transitioned to the offensive line coach in 2016. The Cougars were 31-5 while Breske was with the program. His last year with USF saw the team finish 12-1 and make the second round of the D2 NCAA playoffs.
“First of all, Josh Breske is a great person. He has great work ethic and he is a tremendous leader,” said head SDSU football coach John Stiegelmeier. “He will put together a great staff and they will go about the methodical work of building a championship program. I could not be happier for him and his family.”
Breske got his coaching start as a student assistant for the Yellow Jackets in 2010, working with the offensive line. He then worked as a graduate assistant at Robert Morris University for the 2011 season. He finished his masters degree at Chadron State College while working as a GA from 2012-2013.
Jay Long, the current head Chadron State football coach, was the head coach here at BHSU during Breske’s final season and believes that Breske will bring a new spark to the Yellow Jacket football team.
“I am so proud of Josh becoming the head football coach. He was one of the best players to ever play for BHSU, and from that time he has grown into an even better coach,” said Long. “I can’t think of a better hire for BHSU than Josh and his wife Alana. They bleed Green and Gold and are true Yellow Jackets. The Pride they have for Black Hills State will be contagious not only to the team, but the community as well.”
Breske received a B.S. in Business Administration from BHSU in 2010 and a Master of Business Administration from Chadron State College in 2013. He and his wife, Alana Breske (Dykhouse), have two children, Lola (4) and Bo (2).
Breske and his family will be welcomed publicly at the BHSU Capital Campaign Celebration on Tuesday at the Joy Alumni Center, beginning at 3 p.m. with the welcoming of Breske and family at approximately at 3:45 p.m.