For Rapid City Central football coach Erik Iverson and the rest of his staff, the difference between year one and two might as well be night and day.
The Cobblers, who won two games in Iverson's first season, participated in their annual Red and White Scrimmage Saturday where Iverson said he feels like his team is understanding the system he's trying to put in a lot more than last season.
"As far as the confidence in the system, I’m much more confident and the players are much more confident. We can see it in the film, they’re getting it down," he said. "Last year going into it, we didn’t have any idea what people were going to throw at us, so making adjustments in the game was difficult. Now we have an idea of what’s going to be facing us, and we’ve got more of an idea of how to adjust to it. Last year it was an adjustment and growing period."
Central will host Sioux Falls Lincoln Saturday at 5 p.m. to start the season. The Cobblers beat the Patriots last season in the first game of the year on a last-second touchdown.
"We’re feeling good, we’re ready and excited," senior lineman Dylan Dunn said. "Everybody has it a little more down. We’re getting our jobs done a lot better than last year. We’re all hype, everyone is excited for it."
Dunn is part of what Iverson said might be the strength of the team: the size on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
"We have some pretty big dudes on the line, we’ll be able to rotate some guys in on the defensive line and stay fresh there," he said. "A lot of the guys hit the weight room, and a lot of it is going to be technique and being where you’re supposed to be. We want 11 dudes on the same page where last year we had eight or nine and someone was always off."
In addition to Dunn, Iverson also mentioned the speed the Cobblers have returning in Tate Remmers and Jeremy Weidman. Remmers is a senior and Weidman is a junior.
"We have a lot of new players this year, a lot of guys coming up, so I’m excited to see what we can do," Remmers said. "Last year we couldn’t put all the playbook in, and this year we were able to put more in, so we have more depth in what we can do."
Iverson, Remmers and Dunn all agreed that the first game between Lincoln and Central will greatly impact how the rest of the season goes.
After facing off with the Patriots, Central will travel to Watertown before hosting Sturgis and Brandon Valley.
"Sometimes its hard to keep the energy up, but this group is different, we’ve got a high energy group this year," Remmers said. "I think the first game will determine a lot about how the season goes. It’s a lot easier to start out 1-0 than 0-1. I think we’re looking up this year, but I’m not going to put a number on it."
Going 1-0 every week seems to be a program mantra.
"We take it one game a time, I don’t think anyone has a number exactly," Dunn said "Our thing is wanting to go 1-0 every week."
To prevent varsity players from getting hurt, Saturday's scrimmage focused mostly on the freshman and jayvee teams.
Now, for the Cobblers it is officially game week for the season opener. After a long and hot summer, Central is getting ready to play meaningful football games again, and with a big smile on his face Saturday Dunn revealed that he's itching with anticipation to get back on the field.
