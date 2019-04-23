South Dakota School of Mines men’s soccer head coach Andrew Conniff resigned his position Tuesday after two years at the helm of the Hardrocker program and another two years as the team’s assistant coach.
Conniff leaves to take the men’s soccer head coaching position at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Conniff was the third-ever head coach of the young soccer program, which was established in 2012. Conniff served as Mines men’s soccer assistant coach for two season (2015-16) before taking control of the team in 2017 and guided the Hardrockers to their best-ever seasons.
“It’s sad to see Coach Conniff go,” said South Dakota Mines Athletics Director Joel Lueken. “Andrew was an asset to men’s soccer program as well as Hardrocker athletics, helping our scholar-athletes succeed both on the pitch and in the classroom. I wish Andrew all the best in his future endeavors.”
Conniff came to Mines after playing a season with the Brisbane Wolves in Australia in 2014. Prior to his time in Australia, he worked as the Director of Operations for the University of Central Arkansas men’s soccer program.
BHSU women win Will Lantis Stampede rodeo
The Black Hills State University rodeo teams hosted the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede this weekend, with the women taking first, and the men placing second.
BHSU's Carlee Johnston also won the women's all-around championship.
In breakaway roping, Savana Johnston took first with 5.8 on two, while Carlee Johnston was second with 6.3 on two. Cedar Jandreau and Opal Harkins were tied for third with 6.4 on two, while Alyssa Lockhart and Tayle Brink finished tied for fifth with 6.7 on two.
Carlee Johnston and Emilee Pauley both finished with 14.0 on two to finish tied for first in goat tying. Savana Johnston was third with 15.2 on two, while KeAnna Ward was fifth with 15.4 on two, and Sarah Scott finished sixth with 16.3 on two. Jandreau was third in the long go with 7.2.
In barrel racing, Joeni Leuders won with 27.91 on two. Jandreau was third with 28.39 on two, and Taylor Hanson was fifth with 28.64 on two. Carlee Johnston finished second in the long go with 14.12, while Savana Johnston was fifth in the long go with 14.33.
Colton Backhaus was fourth in tie down roping with 25.0 on two.
In steer wrestling, Carson Johnston was sixth with 20.5 on two.
Chandler Comfort won the team roping with 15.5 on two, while Cass Lytle was fourth with 36.1 on two. Colin Palmer and Backhaus were sixth with 7.6 on one.
BHSU's McInnis earns RMAC Field of the Week honors
Black Hills State University's Makaleb McInnis was named the Field Athlete of the Week, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced Monday afternoon.
McInnis, from Bremerton, Washington, competed in his first collegiate track and field meet this weekend at the Blue Hawk Games. The senior won the javelin toss with a mark of 194-feet, 3 -inches. That distance is a provisional qualifying mark, and is ranked number one in the RMAC, and 25th in the nation. He is the only RMAC student-athlete to have achieved a provisional qualifying mark in the javelin this season.